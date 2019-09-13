Mary Agnes Otte, 87, of Perryville died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Holiday Residential Care in Perryville.
She was born August 28, 1932 in St. Mary, Missouri to Clarence Lambert and Mary Adelaide (Bartels) Maloney.
She and August Albert “Ab” Otte were married on June 5, 1956. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2005. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality. She was a home maker and loved spending time with her family and working at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. She spent many hours gathering family history and loved sharing the stories and memories. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother “great-great”. Survivors include her four daughters, Mary Beth (Rodney) Richardet of Perryville, Carol (Kenny) Weinrich of Jackson, Christy (Mark) Bock of Jackson, Michele (Todd) Richardet of Imperial; one son, John (Kristin) Otte of Perryville; four brothers, four sisters, six sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law, Charles Maloney of St. Louis, Sister Kathleen Mary Maloney F.S.M. of Bridgeton, Rose Margaret Carroll of Austin, Tex, Patricia Ann Spahn of Kansas City, James Maloney of Perryville, Joan Marie (Francis) Welker of Perryville, Paul (Shirley) Maloney of Manchester, Jerome (Jeannette) Maloney of St. Louis, Jewell Maloney of Ste. Genevieve, Jackie Maloney of Farmington, June (Gary) Aagesen of Anaheim, Calif., Richard (Evelyn) Otte of St Louis; 13 grandchildren, Drew (Stephanie) Richardet, Dominic (Megan) Richardet, Jacqueline Richardet, Abigail (Jason) Cheney, Emily (Andy) Reynolds, Laura (Thomas) Coggins, Cassi (Josh) Holcomb, Sarah (Trey) Busch, Erica (Mike) Cooper, Stephanie (Tony Forcelledo) Richardet, Chase Richardet, Claudia Otte and Claire Otte. 18 great-grandchildren, London, Weston, Jaxon, Bristol, Harley, Hazel, Casen, Adelaide, Knox, Avery, Oliver, Pierce, Matilda, Elias, Ashton, Jack, Penelope, Piper, and Baby Coggins due in November. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Stephen P. Otte; one grandson, Travis Clements, three brothers, Thomas, Michael and Joseph Maloney; four sisters-in-law, Elaine Maloney, Anna Lee Hart, Mary Jean Huber and Lee Anna Otte; three brothers-in-law, Joseph Spahn, Paul Huber, and Bill Carroll and one nephew, Billy Joe Carroll and one former son in law Paul Unverferth.
Visitation will be from 9 am to noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Funeral Mass will be at noon Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Rickey Valleroy officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
A special thank you to Crown Hospice and Holiday Residential Care for their kindness and compassionate care shown to Mary Agnes and her family. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent Schools or St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
