Norbert Bohnert, 92, of Cape Girardeau was called home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 after living a full life.
Norbert was born Sept. 11, 1927 in Apple Creek. Norbert was the fourth of five children born to Henry Ignatius and Julia Ann Lappe Bohnert.
Like many of his generation Norbert enlisted in the Army/Air Force in 1946. He served in Germany from 1946 to 1948. While in Germany, he met his lifelong love Lisa Henschel. They were married on November 25, 1948, in Wiesbaden, Germany. Norbert and Lisa returned to the United States and settled in Cape Girardeau. Together they had five children, Jerry (Kim) Bohnert of Collierville, Tennessee, Ron (Vivian) Bohnert of Whitewater, Missouri, Steve (Debbie) Bohnert of Pacific, Missouri, Tammy (Kenny) Roberts of Cape Girardeau and Pam (Jim) Thompson of Jackson, Missouri.
During his life Norbert worked for Dr. Rusby Seabaugh, Keebler Co. as a route driver for 26 years and Enterprise Rental Car for 14 Years. He was a member of St. Mary Cathedral, Knights of Columbus Council 1111 V.F.W. Post 3838, and was the former commander of the V.F.W. in Scott City. He was also an avid golfer and St. Louis Cardinal enthusiast.
Norbert’s faith in God, love of family and his pride in serving his country were the anchors that sustained him throughout his entire life.
Norbert was a shining example of what it means to be a husband and father. His love and affection for his family was abundant throughout his life.
His family will miss the warmth of his heart and the playful sparkle always shining in his eyes.
In addition to his children, he is survived by 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Bernice Gotto of Perryville, Missouri and Birdie Ernst of Biehle, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, one great-granddaughter and two brothers.
Friends were called 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Chapel in Cape Girardeau. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. with Knights of Columbus Rosary immediately following.
Funeral mass was at 11 am Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau with the Rev. Allan Saunders officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Cape Girardeau. Military rites will be provided by Missouri Honors Team. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary Cathedral Building Fund.
