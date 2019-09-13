Norma Theresa Grither 90 years old of Ozora, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Independence Care Center in Perryville.
She was born January 17, 1929 in Ste. Genevieve.
She was married to Xavier Francis Grither on October 22, 1949.
Survived by two sons Steve (Sandy) Grither of Sainte Genevieve and Jim (Cheryl) Grither of Ozora; three daughters Maureen (Mark) Mattingly of Perryville, Elaine (Bob) Schnur of Fenton and Paula (Paul) Burle of O’ Fallon, and brother Louis (Betty) Kuehn of Sainte Genevieve; Grandchildren Eric, Shawn and Mark Burle; Scott and Jeremy Grither and Carrie Wolff; Whitney, Allie and Xavier Grither; David, Theresa, Kristin, Kevin and Katie Mattingly; Julie and John Schnur, and 13 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents husband, daughter Doris Grither, sister Doris Faller, two brothers Earl and Frank Kuehn.
Visitation and funeral service was at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Ozora on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
The Clergy as Rev. James Schaefer.
Burial was at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Ozora.
Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church, Masses, or Donors Charity of Choice
Online condolences can be left at www.baslerfuneralhome.com
