Richard L. Boland Jr of Perryville, 27, died September 13, 2019 in Kaskaskia Island, Ill.
He was born August 21, 1992, in Perryville, son of Richard L. and Diana M. Boland of Perryville.
He was a member of first Baptist Church in Perryville. Richard loved to sing and play guitar. He loved being with family, friends and in nature.
Survivors include one brother, Craig Boland and one sister, Janel Boland all of Perryville, paternal grandmother, Sharon Boland of Perryville and paternal grandfather, Robert Boland of Fredericktown.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary and William Allen.
Visitation was held from 10 am - 2 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Ford & Young Funeral Home.
Memorial Service was held on Wednesday at Ford & Young Funeral Home at 2 pm with Rev. Irvin Brooks officiating.
Memorial Preference is for Family Use
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
