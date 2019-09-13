Roy G. Hudson Jr, 61, of Reston, Virginia died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born Dec. 13, 1957, in Richmond Heights, Mo. to Roy G. and Dolores L. (Schumer) Hudson. He was a Data Analyst, Computer Specialist in Budget Forecast for Freddie Mac, A Federal Mortgage Loan company. His charitable heart funded many Christian organizations. He graduated from Hazelwood West High School in St. Louis. Roy spent his college years at Rolla Missouri and Rapid City, SD. where he studied computer sciences. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church. Survivors include his father, Roy G. Hudson Sr of Perryville, two sisters, Consuela (Stanley) Roth and Carmelita Hudson-Kane both of Perryville, two nieces, Katherine Ehman and Kara Kane,five nephews, Nicholas Friedhoff, Thomas Friedhoff Jr., Andrew Friedhoff, Joseph Kane and Roy Kane and one great-nephew, Caleb Ehman. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Perryville. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Sat., Sept. 21, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Perryville with Rev. Kevin Barron officiating. Immediately following is the burial at Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Christian Charities. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com. Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.