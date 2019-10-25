Ruth N. Tinker, (nee: Busby) of O’Fallon, MO, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Paul Tinker; cherished daughter of the late Daniel and Cora Busby; dear sister of the late James, Homer, Norman Busby, and Maxine Speciale.
Devoted mother of Shirl (Louie) Seawater, Jane (Bob) Hance, and Marilyn Hoffmann; loving grandmother of Shannon Drew, Bradley (Sarah) Drew, Jason (Amber) Waddle, Cathy (Chris) Phillips, and Bobby (Rebecca) Hance; treasured great-grandmother of six; dear sister of Raymond Busby, Geneva Carroll, and Farrel Busby; aunt and cousin to many; Rita Loness and many other dear friends in Perryville.
After her retirement from MEMC Electronics in O’Fallon, Ruth founded a non-profit agency in Perryville named in honor of her granddaughter; Shannon’s Neighborhood for Handicapped Citizens. Through her efforts, awareness was raised in the community for support of individuals with special needs. She was always putting others before herself, serving people in any way she could.
Ruth was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made in Ruth’s name to Community Living Incorporated in Saint Charles, which provides social and recreational activities for adults with special needs.
To honor Ruth’s wishes, no services will be held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.