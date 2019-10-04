Theresa M. Wibbenmeyer, 94, of Perryville, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Independence Care Center.
She was born October 15, 1924 in Old Appleton, to Leo M. and Anna W.(Ponder) Buchheit.
She married Ralph N. Wibbenmeyer on Feb. 5, 1947. He preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2018.
Theresa attended grade school at St. Joseph Catholic School in Apple Creek and graduated from Perryville High School in 1942. After graduation she started working for her father and brothers in the family owned general merchandise store known as “Appleton Mercantile Company” as a clerk & book keeper and worked there for 40 years. After the store closed she began working for Tom Schulte at Andrew Jackson in Jackson as a clerk and alterations person in men’s clothing store and worked there for 20 years until retiring. While working in Jackson, she also did a lot of alterations for other people. She loved to make quilts for her children and grand children and also crocheted afghans for each one.
She was a member of Western Catholic Union, St. Joseph Catholic Church and Ladies of St. Joseph Sodality in Apple Creek.
Survivors include her two daughters, Nancy (Steve) Fenwick of Cape Girardeau and Peggy (Steve) DeWilde of Perryville, one son, Roger C. (Sheila) Wibbenmeyer of Perryville, two brothers, Linus “Sonny” (Bernetta) Buchheit of Washington, Indiana and Martin “Pepper” (Henrietta) Buchheit of St. Louis, twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters: Olivia Amschler, Elfrieda Sutterer and Mary Layton, five brothers: Herman Buchheit, Leander “Chick” Buchheit, Erwin “Speed” Buchheit, William “Bill” Buchheit, and Hebert Buchheit, two infant siblings, Leo and Florentine Buchheit and one infant granddaughter, Lauren DeWilde.
Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 and from 6:30 - 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at Ford & Young Chapel in Perryville. Rosary will be recited on Thursday at 8a.m.Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek with the Rev. Jim French officiating.
Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Apple Creek.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.