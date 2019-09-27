Wayne Alan Noe, 72, of Versailles, KY. died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Louisville East Post Acute in Louisville, Ky.
He was born July 27, 1947, to James and Wanda (Razor) Noe Jr. in St. Louis.
He and Gwynn (Henderson)Noe were married on March 1, 1975.
They were owner/operators of an Embroidery - Digitizer Company and former owners/operators of Gracemont Residential Care in Perryville. He was a mechanic and had worked with father and brother.
Survivors include his wife, Gwynn (Henderson) Noe of Versailles, Ky.; four children, Julie (Seth Brodie) Schrivner of San Bernardino, Calif., Kyle Noe, Tara (Eric) Loyet, and Heather (William) Wethington all of Versailles, Kent.; one brother, Glenn (Brenda) Noe of Patton; six grandchildren, Benjamin, Tarini, and Annika Loyet, Alex, Anakin and Avy Wethington and two great-grandsons, Zachary and Colton Wethington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew, Brett Wayne Noe.
Friends may call at Ford & Young Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 27, from 4-8 pm and on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 am until time of service at 2 pm with Rev. Gerold McBride and Rev. Steve Keim co-officiating.
Burial will be at the Home Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
