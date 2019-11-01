Wyatt G. Moritz, 19, of Perryville, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
He was born December 29, 1999 in Springfield. to Calton Moritz of Springfield and Brenda Robbins of Perryville, step mother, Regina Moritz of Springfield, MO.
He was an assembler at TG USA.
Survivors include one son, Clayton Welker of Perryville, two brothers, Clint (Kara) Williamson of Grove Springs, MO and Briar Moritz of Perryville.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Perryville Camp Ground in Perryville.
Memorial contributions for family use.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.