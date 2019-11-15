Immanuel Lutheran volleyball coach Dawn Ozark was just hoping that her team could showcase their skills and play well in the state tournament, against some of the best Lutheran schools in the state.
Ozark’s team may have even surpassed her expectations. The Lady Warriors finished in fifth place of 16 teams in the Lutheran Sports Association of Missouri state tournament in Concordia on Sunday.
“We were really excited with how we played,” Ozark said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
Immanuel Lutheran finished 7-5 in pool D to earn a spot in the Gold bracket, behind Weldon Springs, the eventual champion. Weldon Springs finished 10-2 in pool D and split a pair of sets with the Warriors. Ozark could sense some nerves in her team at the beginning of pool play.
“It turned into excitement once we started playing and were able to get more comfortable,” Ozark said. “But there was definitely some nervous energy as we were warming up.”
With that second place finish in their pool, the Warriors advanced to the play Green Park from St. Louis, who had went an impressive 12-0 in pool play in the Gold bracket quarterfinal. Immanuel Lutheran handed Green Park its first set loss of the day before falling in three sets 10-25, 25-21, 10-25. Green Park went on to play in the championship game.
“That type of performance against Green Park, who is probably one of the best teams in that tournament, is an accomplishment in itself,” Ozark said. “We may have lost that game, but we gave Green Park all they could handle.”
After the loss, the Warriors moved into the fifth place bracket, where they beat Zion St. Charles in three sets and CCLS, the defending state champion, in straight sets 25-22, 26-24.
The tournament brought an end to the Warriors’ season, one they will not soon forget. The state finish capped off a year that saw the Warriors win its preseason tournament, a second place finish in the end-of-the-year tournament, and lost just one game to that point.
