It is has been awhile since Perryville has actually won a district tournament game. The Pirates have not won a district game in Coach Blane Boss’ tenure and have not won one since the 2010 season, according to the state website, which is as far back as it shows. But Perryville has one thing going for it.
Perryville should be very familiar with their next opponent as they open up district tournament play Friday. Perryville (5-4) will travel to Potosi as they will play in the classic 4-5 matchup in the Class 3, District 1 tournament.
Perryville fell to Potosi 34-20, all the way back in week 3 of the season. In that September contest, Isaac Gaghan rushed for 178 yards on nine carries, gashing the Pirate defense for some big gains.
“We made him look better than he actually may be, at times,” Perryville coach Blane Boss said.
That same defense has righted itself in some ways since, especially in the past couple of weeks. The Pirates have pitched back-to-back shutouts in the final two weeks of the season outscoring Portageville and Confluence Prep by a combined 89-0, even getting multiple younger players in for some valuable varsity experience.
“I thought everybody on the roster that got in tonight did a great job,” Boss said after the victory over Confluence. “Some sophomores did some really good things tonight and I was excited to finally see them do it because I knew they had it in them.”
Perryville will have to contend with a Potosi team that is on a roll as much as they are. The Trojans also won their final two regular season games, including last week’s 20-14 victory over De Soto. Perryville will still have to contend with the likes of Gaghan who leads Potosi in rushing, averaging over 100 yards per game, with 982 yards and four touchdowns. Wade Mercille is second on the team with 781 yards and five scores.
There is also some past history between the two teams, especially when it comes to district play. Perryville defeated Potosi in the regular season last year, only for Potosi to return the favor with a 17-14 victory at Pirate Stadium in the district tournament.
Perryville hopes this time turnabout is fair play.
Portageville at St. Vincent
If there is one thing that St. Vincent football coach Tim Schumer loves more than district tournament play it is having a home game. That is exactly what will happen this Friday when St. Vincent will host Portagville in Perryville in the opening round of the Class 1, District 1 tournament..
“It’s big to get a home game,” Tim Schumer said. “It’s what you work all year for. To come out and play in front of our home fans will be a big boost to us.”
What should also be a big boost, is that the Indians are playing some of their best football all season at this very moment. St. Vincent defeated Jefferson 41-28 in the regular season finale and hopes to continue that momentum, especially on the defensive end.
St. Vincent (6-3) outscored Jefferson 21-0 in the second half last Friday and Schumer said it all came down to execution of scheme and something as simple as tackling.
“At halftime we talked about execution and they played their tails off in the second half and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Portageville (2-7) is coming off a tough loss to state ranked Hayti 62-8, who is the two seed in the bracket. The Bulldogs have their last five games, scoring no more than 16 points on any of those games.
Both teams do have a common opponent as St. Vincent and Portageville played Perryville this season. The Indians beat Perryville in the annual rivalry game, while the Bulldogs fell 48-6.
Perryville stuffed the Bulldog running game two weeks ago to the tune of just two yards, forcing the Bulldogs to pass, something they are not accustomed to doing.
“When you can’t run the ball, and become one dimensional like that, it makes it hard to win,” Portageville coach Mark Jackson said after the loss to Perryville.
To have the same result, St. Vincent will have to stop the Swiss army knife for Portageville in Jared Crafton.
Crafton lines up in multiple positions from running back to wide receiver and even takes snaps as a quarterback.
To continue their season, St. Vincent will have to rely on their defense to keep up their steady play, and the offense to continue to score over 30 points, something they have done in seven of nine games. If so they will be well on their way to the second round.
