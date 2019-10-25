The game was up in the air for awhile, but as far as Perryville football coach Blane Boss knows, senior night is still on. Perryville will take on Confluence Prep this Friday in the final regular season contest of the year. Boss knows that senior night coupled with (possibly) the final home game of the season is a big deal. Perryville will recognize 16 seniors as well as cross country, cheerleaders, and others who are in their final year as Pirates.
“You get to recognize the seniors who have put in the work for the past four seasons,” Boss said. “It’s a big night for Perryville as a whole.”
Thankfully for Boss and his team, it does look as if there will be a game. Confluence Prep as played the previous two weeks, most recently a 28-0 loss to Brentwood in Week 8, but that hasn’t always been the case as Confluence as had to forfeit two games and cancel another in weeks 4-6.
“The good thing is that they played the previous two weeks,” Boss said. “But I will firmly believe that we will play on Friday night when Confluence walks onto the field. Until we hear something different though, we are preparing as if we will play this week.”
Confluence Prep (0-5) has been outscored 210-14 in the five games the team has participated in this season, but because of a low number of players, and have resumed practice two weeks ago, Boss isn’t too sure what to expect.
“It’s kind of a new season for them,” Boss said. “But they will have some decent speed, elusive, and things like that. We can’t take them lightly that’s for sure. We have to worry about ourselves and what we can control, if we can’t do that then we can’t expect good things to happen Friday night.”
Perryville (4-4) is coming off a good thing from last week after beating Portageville 48-6 in the annual homecoming game Saturday. The win snapped a three game losing streak for Perryville, which was a relief for both Boss and his team.
“It’s always good to get a win especially on homecoming,” Boss said “In the previous couple weeks we’ve had chances to come out with a win, but haven’t been able to close the deal.”
One of the reasons for that win was the Pirates offense that garnered nearly 350 yards rushing, Evan Daugherty compiled 150 yards and four first half touchdowns, which was expected by Perryville’s offensive leader, the other portion was not. Junior Charlie Ussery rushed for 70 yards and scored three touchdowns, his first scores of the season on Saturday, which may give Boss more confidence in the junior, who had only five carries all season entering Saturday.
“Charlie is finally to that point where he is doing all the right things on and off the field,” Boss said. We gave him a chance early Saturday and he ran with the opportunity. We will have to go back to something that is working. I always believed Charlie could be a good player that we could come to rely on.”
The Pirates will have to rely on the defense that has allowed 13 points in the previous two games, which is what the Pirates have been built on in the Boss era, the third-year coach believes his team has hit its stride on that side of the ball.
Jefferson at St. Vincent
St. Vincent football Tim Schumer knows that on paper, this week’s regular season finale looks pretty even on paper. The Indians will take on Jefferson R-7, this Friday during what is senior night.
St. Vincent will have to contend with the Bluejays. Jefferson R-7 is without star running back Andrew Graves this year, who is now at Southeast Missouri State. Graves rushed for 1,565 yards, and had 33 total touchdowns last season. While the Bluejays no longer have a player with such prolific stats, Schumer knows there one player that hs team needs to be focused on where he is on the field at all times. Running Colby Ott was the running back behind Graves and now is the focal point of the Bluejay offense. Ott has been out of the lineup for a few games this season but has rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns, while also catching another score. Despite the marginal numbers, that is the man to stop.
“They will line him up in the backfield, sometimes out wide at receiver,” Schumer said. “So when he has the ball in his hands we have to rally to him and make sure when we go to tackle we wrap him up.”
The Indians had 473 total yards on offense last week, but Schumer probably isn’t expecting that type of game this year. St. Vincent fell to Jefferson last season 21-20 in a game that came down to the final possession, one which the Indians had a failed two point conversion in the final seconds.
“This game should be one of the closer ones that we have all season,” Schumer said. “It’s the kind of game you love to coach and play in. It should be a fun one Friday night.”
