St. Vincent football coach Tim Schumer knows the distractions will be there, he just prays his team can prepare around the festivities. St. Vincent will take on St. Pius X on Friday for their annual homecoming game and Schumer hopes his team will focus on the game once they get between the white lines.
“There are a lot of things going on, whether it’s spirit days or other events this week,” Schumer said. “We have to make sure that when 5 p.m. rolls around for practice that we stay focused and make sure we are prepared to perform.”
The Indians will need to bring that hyper focus and their proverbial A-game, this week as they take on St. Pius X (5-1). The Lancers took down Cuba 43-22 last Friday night and are currently on a five game winning since falling to Windsor in week 1.
Nate Ruble is the leading rusher for St. Pius X with 425 yards and 5 touchdowns, while Noah Lampros is second on the team with 249 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Schumer noted that is also leery of top receiver Josh Ruble and Riley Naeger. Josh Ruble leads the team with six touchdowns and 371 yards through the air. Naeger has 256 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Carson Fischer has thrown for 713 yards with 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season.
With all those high yardage numbers, both on the ground and in the air, it makes sense that the main focus for Schumer, that he was able to dissect through film, was the multiple formations the Indians may see on Friday.
“They will get in some wishbone, the power eye, and some flexbone, and they will also do some spread stuff where they have four wide receivers out on the field at a time,” Schumer said. “It’s a lot to gameplan for and a lot to take in in just a couple days of practice, so we must make sure we know what formation they are in and what our assignments are.”
St. Vincent (4-2) is coming off a 42-0 victory over Crystal City in which many starters played just a handful of snaps. Despite that limited playing time, Schumer does not see any kind of rust or a lack of urgency from his players this week.
“I felt like we were ready to play,” Schumer said. “When we took them out they were very upset with us, but we wanted to make sure that we did what we needed to do and get off to a fast start.”
The Indians have made that a theme of the season so far through six weeks and have carried that out trough the entire game. Since week 2, the Indians have scored at least 35 points per game, surpassing the 40 point mark in three of those contests They hope to keep that rolling again this week.
“I think the offense is getting into their groove,” Schumer said. “They are finding out what is comfortable for them, so I think that if we continue to focus on the fundamentals and taking care of the ball we should be able to compete.”
The defense seems to also be catching some sort of groove, allowing just an average of seven points per game, the previous three contests, which includes two shutouts.
“It comes down to execution and rallying to the football,” Schumer said.
Perryville at Park Hills
Perryville is facing the same mountain that they saw last week. The Pirates are trying to beat Park Hills Central for the first time since a 21-12 victory in 2006 when they take the field this Friday. It’s the same hurdle they faced against Ste. Genevieve last week, a team Perryville hasn’t beaten since 2007. The game against the Dragons turned into a loss, however coach Blane Boss is hoping history does not repeat itself once again.
“It starts with the players and then to myself where we have to put our foot down and say that we are tired of losing to these guys and that this is our year,” Boss said.
The Rebels are coming in on a hot streak of sorts having won their previous four games, including a 38-15 victory over Potosi.
The Pirates fell to Ste. Genevieve 42-27 last week, which has continued a trend that Boss hopes flips this week. Perryville has allowed at least 40 points the previous two weeks. Perryville will have to be on top of their game defensively as they face with the Rebels and running Dayshawn Welch, who had a career high 227 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns last week. It was the fifth time Welch has reached at least 100 yards in the past six games. The Rebels also added their first two passing touchdowns of the season last week as Dylan Coachran found Gage Mannion and Braydon Scherffius.
“Scoring 27 points should be enough to win a game,” Boss said.
To combat the large number of points, Boss noted that his special teams must be better. Many of Ste. Genevieve’s drives last week started at midfield, which gave the Dragons a short field, which they converted into points.
“I think our kicker made three tackles on kickoffs and anytime that happens you know it’s a bad deal,” Boss said. “We are trying to get our kicking situation figured out, whether that’s more squib kicks or getting the ball a little deeper. I don’t think Ste Genevieve had a drive start worse than our own 40, which puts our defense in a bad position.”
Injuries have been a big part of Perryville’s rough stretch in which they have lost three of their last four games. It nearly got even worse when quarterback Evan Daugherty left the game with concussion symptoms. Boss said Daugherty should be good to go Friday. Dawson Camden filled in late in last Friday’s game at the position.
“He passed all the concussion protocol stuff, so he should be fine and ready for Friday,” Boss said.
Daugherty has been a big part of Perryville’s success this season, leading the team in both passing and rushing with 15 total touchdowns.
“I think he’s done a good job for us and the offense runs through him,” Boss said. “We does a good job throwing the ball and gives us more options on offense.”
However the game turns out, Boss understands it is a big district game, as they fight for a home game in the postseason. Right now the Pirates sit as the fifth seed.
“We have to get back on track this week, and if we do that it puts us in a great position to have a home game in districts,” Boss said
