On paper, the St. Vincent/Crystal City matchup this Friday night looks lopsided. The Hornets have been shutout the previous four weeks and have scored just eight points total on the season, all of them coming in a 54-8 loss to Chaffee in Week 1, while the Indians are riding a three game winning streak.
St. Vincent football coach Tim Schumer is well aware of the struggles the Hornets have faced this season, but knows if his team comes out flat anything can happen.
“It’s a tough situation there for Crystal City,” Schumer said. “They have a small roster so many of their players have to go both ways. The main thing is to come to practice every day and prepare like we have been to make sure we are ready to go Friday night.”
St. Vincent (3-2) is coming off an emotionally charged 40-21 victory over crosstown rival Perryville last Friday. The Indians faced the same situation last season after beating Perryville, St. Vincent faced off with Crystal City the next week and came away with the 49-12 victory.
Schumer will use that experience to prepare his team for the upcoming game.
“We have been preaching the same thing after every win,” Schumer said. “We have the win and we can celebrate it, but then we have to move on because every Monday it’s a new week. This week we have to focus on Crystal City and getting better every day.”
One of the biggest strengths of the Indians the past three weeks has been the offense. After back-to-back losses to start the season, the Indians have scored 152 points in the past 14 quarters and really asserted themselves on that side of the ball. Quarterback Garrett Dobbelare has accounted for 16 touchdowns during that stretch including six touchdowns last week (5 passing, 1 rushing).
“What we have been doing is building on our offensive packages,” Schumer said. “From week to week we have been adding little things here and there so teams can’t prepare for the same thing every week. We want to keep expanding that playbook so we don’t get too repetitive.”
The defense has began to catch up to the offense in recent weeks as well. The Indians have allowed an average of 10.5 points per game the past two weeks. Schumer is beginning to see his defense come together as a whole unit.
“We are starting to have confidence in what we are doing and that begins to slow the game down for us,” Schumer said. “When that happens you don’t have guys trying to do other people’s job. We are really flying around and that’s something that this defense is known for. “
The Indians are now positioned as the two-seed in the Class 1, District 1 rankings, behind Valle Catholic. But Schumer knows that winning games is the only thing that will keep his team in that spot near the top.
“You start to look ahead to districts and stuff like that,” Schumer said. “But there are still four weeks left and some big games on the schedule. Three of our last four games are against Class 2 schools so that’s another chance for us to get more points. We still have some work to do, starting this week.”
Perryville at Ste. Genevieve
If anything can prepare Perryville football coach Blane Boss and his team for their upcoming game with Ste. Genevieve, it would be their matchup last week with St. Vincent. Like the Indians, the Dragons deploy a similar pass first offense, which is what they saw the prior week.
“Ste. Genevieve is what they have always been” Boss said. “They try to spread you out and throw the football and run when they need to.”
Ste. Genevieve fell to Park Hill Central 31-14 last Friday night, but Perryville has not beaten the Dragons since a 21-14 victory in 2007. The Dragons graduated quarterback Chad Donze, two lineman and they are without their running back Darrien Brown this season. Despite the graduations and absences, Boss understands this will be a tough matchup for his team, but is confident his team can compete.
“This is a new team with new players and anything can happen,” Boss said. “Although I know that Ste. Genevieve is a well coached team and they aren’t the type of program that will roll over for us regardless of how many players they lost from the previous year. We know also that if we want to make that next move as a program, we will have to beat the teams that we traditionally have lost to.”
To do that, Perryville will have to get some consistent pressure in the backfield and disrupt the quarterback’s timing. Last week, while the Pirates did intercept three St. Vincent passes, Perryville only had two sacks from Ian Kurre, something they hope to improve on this week. Dobbelare finished with 358 yards and five touchdowns
“It’s no secret that nobody likes a hand in their face,” Boss said. “Usually when you do that the play turns out how you want it, either with a incomplete pass or an interception. Not getting pressure is hard on the corners as well because if you allow a quarterback to stand back there all day, they will find someone open. At the high school level, you can’t ask that of corners.”
On the offensive side, the Pirates struggled to put the ball in the endzone, when the offense moved inside the 20 yard line.
Twice last week, the Pirates were inside the 10-yard line and came away with no points.
“It’s something that we are all working on to fix,” Boss said. “We can’t leave points on the field like that, because if we score in those spots Friday night, it’s a whole new game. Some of that falls to me as well with the play calling. I have to strive to be better. It’s a combination of everything from my playcalling to us knowing the play and executing the blocks.”
