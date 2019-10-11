As the final seconds ticked off the clock during Friday’s road loss to Ste. Genevieve, frustration ruled the Perryville sideline.
The Pirates, fresh off a loss to cross-town rival St. Vincent, came into Friday’s game looking for a little redemption against the Dragons.
It seemed an unlikely prospect from the start — Friday marked the Ste. Genevieve homecoming, and Perryville hadn’t beaten the Dragons since 2007 — but the team’s spirit and energy were high for the opening kickoff.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, Ste. Genevieve’s were higher. The Dragons took a 14-0 lead in under seven minutes on a 24-yard run from Zach Boyer and a 43-yard pass from Logan Gegg to Bryce Trollinger. Perryville was never able to catch up, eventually falling 42-27 — a 15-point margin.
“I’m proud of them,” said Perryville Coach Blane Boss. “They never quit. I love these boys. They work hard and they give you everything they have. They’ve got to realize you have to start from the first whistle. We keep putting ourselves in these holes and it’s just killing us.”
That 14-point lead would haunt the Pirates throughout the game. Perryville, which closed the gap to one touchdown or less four times in the game, finished with 364 yards of total offense and 19 first downs, topping the Dragons (329 yards, 17 first downs) in both categories.
Despite that hard work, Ste. Genevieve had little trouble racking up the points, the one factor Boss could easily put a finger on.
“Our special teams tonight, they were bad,” Boss said. “I can’t put it any other way. We gave them field position on the 50-yard line just about every time.”
In addition, a blocked punt touchdown just before the half served to steal some momentum from the Pirates.
Trailing by six, 27-21 after Evan Daugherty’s second touchdown run of the night, the Pirates were forced to punt with eight seconds left in the half. Ste. Genevieve’s Clayton Kreitler broke through the line, blocked the punt, scooped it up and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown, giving the Dragons a 14-point lead headed into the break.
“That was a killer,” Boss said. “Maybe we should have just went for it. You don’t expect for a punt to get blocked in that situation. That’s why it’s so important every guy does their job.”
The first half saw the two teams combine for eight touchdowns. For Ste. Genevieve, five different players scored, three in the first quarter.
Of Perryville’s three first-half scores, two came on carries by Daugherty — one a 59-yard run in the second quarter — and the other on a 25-yard pass from Daugherty to Dawson Camden.
Daugherty finished with 102 yards on 16 carries and completed 8 of 21 passes for 124 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter after suffering a mild concussion. Camden, who took over at quarterback on Daugherty’s exit, finished with 2 catches for 53 yards, rushed 3 times for 1 yard, completed 2 of 8 passes for 30 yards and was 3-for-4 on PATs.
Boyer had 65 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for Ste. Genevieve, while Austin Bullock finished with 10 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries. Gegg completed 14 of 20 passes for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns for 183 yards. He was intercepted twice, once each by Perryville’s Carter Dix and Charlie Ussery.
“We’ve got to forget about this one now,” Boss said. “That’s the great thing about football — you get a whole new week to prepare and you get another team next Friday. We’ve got another big game with Park Hills; they’re probably the toughest team on our schedule. We’re going to have to be ready to go.”
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
SGHS—Zach Boyer 24 Run (kick good), 10:41.
SGHS—Bryce Trollinger 43 pass from Logan Gegg (kick good), 5:40.
PHS—Dawson Camden 25 pass from Evan Daugherty (Camden kick), 4:55.
SGHS—Austin Bullock 1 run (kick good), 1:48.
Second Quarter
PHS—Daugherty 59 run (Camden kick), 11:18.
SGHS—Bret Bieser 11 pass from Gegg (kick failed), 8:54.
PHS—Daugherty 3 run (Camden kick), 1:34.
SGHS—Clayton Kreitler 40 Punt Return (Bullock run), 0:08.
Third Quarter
PHS—Ethan Moran 13 run (kick failed), 6:05.
Fourth Quarter
SGHS—Bullock 5 run (kick good), 4:15.
TEAM STATISTICS
PHSSGHS
First Downs1917
Total Offense364329
Rushes-yards34-21031-146
Passing yards154183
Comp-Att-Int9-26-014-20-2
Penalties-yards5-565-53
Fumbles lost01
Turnovers12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Perryville, Evan Daugherty 16-102, Dylan Holt 5-39, Ethan Moran 5-35, Caleb Gremaud 3-14, Fernando Bojorquez 3-12, Charlie Ussery 2-7, Dawson Camden 3-1; Ste. Genevieve, Zach Boyer 10-65, Logan Gegg 13-59, Austin Bullock 5-10, Bryce Trollinger 2-6, Seth Siebert 1-6.
PASSING—Perryville, Evan Daugherty 8-21-0 124, Dawson Camden 2-8-0 30; Ste. Genevieve, Logan Gegg 14-20-2 183.
RECEIVING—Perryville, Dawson Camden 2-53, Carter Dix 4-45, Dylan Holt 2-14, Ethan Moran 1-35, Charlie Ussery 1-7; Ste. Genevieve, Bryce Trollinger 2-59, Payton Matthews 5-48, Zach Boyer 2-31, Bret Bieser 3-30, Jesse Kemper 2-15.
