The new addition to the Perryville Youth Football League field in Perryville does more than just tell time and score. The league held a special ceremony on Saturday, as a new scoreboard was unveiled in memory of former league coach Scott Elder.
Elder passed away from cancer in 2011 at the age of 40, and league director Matthew Kramer said the scoreboard was the best way to honor him.
“Football was one of his passions and he was a very good football coach that cared deeply for every one of his players,” Kramer said.
The project was a three-way split between the Elder family, the PYF league and the Perryville Parks and Recreation Department to erect the scoreboard that was in excess of $5,000.
“We had some other ideas with a flagpole or something else,” Parks Director Jim Cadwell said. “But we really felt that the field and league really needed a scoreboard.”
Did it ever.
Kramer explained that the previous scoreboard they tried to use for the past two seasons was on loan from Ste. Genevieve, and before that the referees for the game had to keep track of time and score.
“It really put too much on the referees to do that,” Kramer said. “Plus if you’re in the fourth quarter of a tight game and you’re constantly asking the referee how much time is left, that distracts them from what is happening on the field. So having this it will not only help continue growing the program, but the referees are happier when they come here and the players and coaches know time and score.”
Kim Richardet was the driving force from the Elder family with the project and was joined by her Scott’s kids and wife in a short speech during the ceremony.
“We did this for him and everything he stood for when it came to this league,” Richardet said. “We did this for him.”
Kramer noted that his first group of players that he coached is just now entering the middle school level and while he has many that come up to him asking for advice on football or just to visit, the league is more than that.
“We not only want to teach our kids about the fundamentals of football,” Kramer said. “We also want them to be better citizens after they leave here. It is projects like this that we hope have a positive impact on them outside of this field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.