For six innings Friday, Perryville dominated Notre Dame in the Class 3, District 1 championship game.
The third-seeded Lady Pirates outhit the Lady Bulldogs, taking a three-run lead, while holding top-seeded Notre Dame scoreless behind pitcher Makayla Brown, who held the Bulldogs to 5 hits while striking out 4 through those six innings.
“I’m not going to say we got completely outplayed for six innings, but it felt like it,” said Notre Dame Coach Jeff Graviett. “It looked like we were sitting around and Makayla Brown was controlling us.”
For many of those gathered at City Park in Perryville to watch the game, it seemed like the Pirates were going to roll right over Notre Dame on their way to sectionals. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the wheels fell off.
Notre Dame (26-5) scored 4 runs on 3 hits, 2 errors and a hit batsman to rally for a 4-3 victory and a trip to the sectional round, where they will host Hillsboro (20-9) on Wednesday. Perryville (19-9) is now 3-13 overall and 1-4 in postseason play against Notre Dame.
“We’ve been talking all year long about how our offense is good enough to come back from anything at any time,” Graviett said, “and I think we proved it today.”
The Pirates — who advanced to Friday’s championship after posting an 11-0 victory over North County the day before — beat Notre Dame in a similar fashion last season on the way to winning the team’s first district title since 2001. In that game, Brown hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lead the Pirates to a 6-5 victory.
This year, it was the Bulldogs’ turn.
“Sometimes, you do everything you can to win a ballgame, and then a couple bad breaks go against you,” said Perryville Coach Dustin Wengert. “I thought three runs were going to win it.”
When the final inning began, Wengert said he was feeling confident. The Bulldogs were into the bottom of their order, his team had their three runs, and it seemed likely that they would walk away with the victory.
“We had them where we wanted them,” Wengert said. “Their six-, seven- and eight-hole hitters were coming up. We got through the core of their lineup. It didn’t happen for us today.”
Kadi Dohogne led off the bottom of the seventh for Notre Dame, and was promptly hit by a pitch to kick off the Bulldog rally. Ashley Carrow singled to left, and then a pair of errors let pinch runner Emma Steimle and Carrow score, closing the gap to 3-2 with no outs and two runners on.
Next up for the Bulldogs was Riley Burger, who had been hitless against Brown through three at-bats, striking out twice. This time, she managed a hit, sending the ball into left field for a single as Kalie Compas scored to tie the game at 3-3.
The Pirates collected two outs, but it wasn’t enough to halt the Bulldogs’ momentum — or end their streak of bad breaks. Grace Lemons, who had nothing to show after three at-bats against Brown, sent a RBI single to left-center to score the winning run.
In the end, Wengert was fairly philosophical about the loss.
“We were 9-14 last year and won a district championship,” Wengert said. “If you would have told us that we were going to be 19-9, I probably would have thought we’d have another district championship under our belt. I told them the highs and lows of a season, the highs and lows of game, broke down to the highs and lows of one inning.”
And that made all the difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.