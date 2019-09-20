Even as Perryville boys soccer coach Jerry Fulton walked off the field after yet another 8-0 victory over Festus on Tuesday, he still couldn’t believe it.
“It’s a dream really,” he said.
The Perryville boys soccer team earned a 6-2 victory over Sullivan on Thursday night to move to 7-1 on the season, but the victory meant more to Fulton and the soccer program as a whole.
The win was the 200th in the program’s history in just over 11 years. But Fulton says it couldn’t happen without all the players, parents, and coaches involved.
“What I reflect on is all the people that were involved, we couldn’t have done it without everybody,” Fulton said. “This wasn’t just for the program, but all those people that played here and put their heart and souls into the games and each win.”
Perryville has averaged 18 wins per year and has claimed four district titles and one state title over the past 11-plus years, but Fulton has been an advocate for a boys soccer team before its inception. The program has had only one losing season in 11 years. He has been proven correct in his assumption as the program has amassed a 200-79-1 record so far.
“I just looked at the rec leagues and all the talent that has come through that weren’t getting an opportunity to play after eighth grade,” Fulton said. “I don’t know the exact number of players that have had the opportunity to turn their success here into a scholarship, maybe it’s more than one dozen, but that number grows every year, and wouldn’t be possible without this program.”
Fulton still remembers the first ever game in Perryville’s history, a 6-3 victory over North County in the Festus tournament, and what it meant to him and the players at the time to start the program off with the first victory.
“We were down 3-0 before we scored six straight goals,” Fulton said. “I remember thinking in the first half of that game that we would lose our very first game in program history. But we fought back and won. It was a great feeling.”
It’s moments like that, which stick out in Fulton’s mind as he continues to coach at Perryville.
“It’s all those firsts,” Fulton said. “The first district title, the first state title, our first conference championship are all things that stick out to me. I’m sure there are things I’m forgetting, but I’m sure there will be more to come.”
Especially if Fulton continues to coach.
Fulton and assistant coach Matt Spinner have been at the helm for the program at its inception. While Fulton reevaluates the situation every year, he still has the drive to come back and sit at the head of the bench.
“I still enjoy coaching and I still want to do it,” Fulton said. “I’m sure one day my age will catch up with me, but I’m still having fun and the kids are so great to coach.”
As evidence of Tuesday night’s conference victory, Fulton and the program are well on their way to seeing that number grow even higher.
“I’m ready to try for 300,” he said.
