Homecoming was just the medicine that Perryville needed. The Pirates got their mojo back and crushed Portageville 48-6 on Saturday in their annual homecoming game. The victory snapped the Pirates’ three game losing streak and put them back on the winning side of things, improving their record to 4-4.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Perryville coach Blane Boss said. “We played hard and beat the team that was in front of us.”
The Pirates did a majority of that on the ground as Perryville junior quarterback Evan Daugherty had 150 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 10 carries, and he was aided by junior Charlie Ussery, who had 70 yards rushing on 10 carries and three touchdowns. Caleb Gremaud filled in with 51 yards on eight carries.
The Pirates as a team had 347 yards on 42 carries on the day, and threw the ball just four times for 32 yards and one interception.
That turnover came on the first drive on the game when a long pass into the corner of the endzone was picked off, giving the Bulldogs the ball at their own 3-yard line. But that was one of the few positives on the day for Portageville as a few plays later, the Bulldogs would fumble a handoff and recover the ball resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead with 8:34 left in the opening quarter.
“The defender made a good play on the ball, Boss said. “But it was partly my fault as well because I should have just kept running the ball, and we probably would have scored.”
Regardless, the Pirates got on the board first and kept pouring it on. Ussery, who entered the game with just five carries for 22 yards on the season, put this mark on the outcome as he scampered in for the first touchdown of the game, a 13 yard run on the ensuing Pirate drive.
“Charlie showed up every day and put in a good week of practice and we got the grades situation worked out and he’s a great athlete,” Boss said. “”He’s going to be a big part of the running game next year.”
Portageville’s only score came in the next drive when Portageville quarterback Thomas Frankes found Alex Winsor for a 42-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 9-6 after an unsuccessful two-point conversion.
Frankes had 161 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception. But Frankes was forced to be a majority of the offense as the Bulldog running game was stymied for just 10 yards in the game.
“We are Class 1 football team, with 26 kids and they are a Class 3 team,” Bulldog coach Mark Jackson said. “ I thought we played hard, and were able to pass the ball a little but when you can’t run the ball it catches up with you.”
Perryville scored the next 39 points of the game including two more touchdowns by Daugherty in the first quarter, one of which was a 62 yard run with 54 seconds remaining in the opening quarter to give Perryville a 21-6 advantage. The Pirates led 36-6 at the half, and stymied the only other real offensive threat the Bulldogs could muster right before the end of the second quarter.
Portageville converted a 3rd and 22 play past midfield on a 40 yard catch and run by Winsor, but eventually Matt Mueller was a force with a pair of sacks on the drive and recovered the fumble in the redzone that stopped the Portageville momentum.
Ussery scored the only two scores for Perryville in the second half as the Pirates cruised to the victory.
“Homecoming is a big deal here so to get the win today is big for the community and the players,” Boss said.
