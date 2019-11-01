Perryville would not be denied. After letting the second set slip away, the Lady Pirates volleyball team jumped out to a quick lead and pulled away late to defeat Dexter in three sets 25-14, 25-27, 25-18 to claim the Class 3, District 1 title on Tuesday at Dexter High School.
It is the first district title for the program since 2013.
“It is the first step to the ultimate goal,” Perryville coach Cindy Cissell said. “This is a moment that we work all year for.”
The Pirates lost a total of nine seniors from that year’s squad that posted a 20-win season and was the number one seed in the district tournament. The Pirates returned just one senior with significant varsity experience, and at the beginning of the year, Cissell was not sure how well her team would play.
Coming back with such a young team, you just never know how things would turn out,” Cissell said. “We got about three-fourths of the way through the season and I thought that we had a chance to do something special.”
Cissell turned out to be right.
Kristen Kaempfe led the way for Perryville (25-6-2) with 10 kills, while Jaiden Garris and Ashlyn Hotop had seven kills apiece. Senior setter Avery Wibbenmeyer had a game-high 29 assists in the victory.
But that win didn’t come easy. After cruising to an easy 11 point win in the opening set it looked like Perryville would face no resistance in the second set as they built a pair of leads of 14-6 and 20-16 on separate occasions only to see them fall away.
A lift error and a missed serve out of bounds forced Cissell to call a timeout, but Dexter kept coming. Eventually a kill by Dexter’s Dulcie Pullen tied the game at 21-21.
The set would be tied at both 22 and 23-apiece before Dexter would trigger the first set point of the set with a kill by Alexa Werneck at 24-23. Kaempfe came up with back-to-back big plays with a kill and block to give Perryville a 25-24 advantage, but Dexter would have a block of their own that initiated a spark and Dexter took the next two points to tie the contest at one set apiece.
“I just told the girls that I thought that we beat ourselves in that set, we played not to lose instead of playing to win,” Cissell said. “I felt like if we played our game that we couldn’t be beat.”
That speech worked magic as Perryville jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the decisive third set, but Dexter would tie the game and take the lead at 10-9.
But a missed serve tied the game at 10-10 and was followed by a kill by Garris and Perryville would never trail again.
However it did not come without some tense moments. Hotop went donw with a knee injury with the Pirates leading 19-15, and sophomore Ellie Martin was forced into action.
Wibbenmeyer fed Martin the first set after the injury and Martin put it down for the kill and the 20-15 advantage.
“We had to get her comfortable coming into the game, so I wanted to get Ellie involved as early as possible,” Cissell said. “She came through in a big way.”
Perryville will travel to Ste. Genevieve for the sectional round on Saturday. The Dragons defeated both top seeds Park Hills and Festus in route to the title in district 2. Perryville will take on the winner of district 4 at a time that will be announced later.
“When you get this far, anything can happen,” Cissell said.
