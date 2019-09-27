Perryville had suffered a tough loss to Advance over the weekend, and volleyball coach Cindy Cissell was wondering just how her team would respond.
The answer was emphatically well.
Perryville pushed ahead at the end of game to claim a straight set victory over visiting Hillsboro, 25-21, 25-20 on Monday at Perryville High School.
The victory keeps Perryville (9-3-1,3-0) alive in the race for a JCAA conference title.
“”I was concerned with how we would respond after the weekend, because I don’t think we played really well,” Cissell said. “But to see how we played against a conference rival who is always very good, and see how we played tonight, I’m very happy.”
Jaiden Garris led the Pirates with eight kills, while Kirstin Kaempfe had seven kills and two blocks. Sydney Buerck had seven digs.
What made Cissell particularly happy was her team’s ability to finish sets. To start the season, while the Pirates could keep each set close, their inability to close a set and earn the final points needed for a victory was eluding them.
Not this game.
The opening set was tied 17-17, when Makara Werner had one of her three kills on the night to give Perryville the one point advantage, one they would never give back. Kaempfe and Garris combined for back-to-back points with a block and kill respectively. Hillsboro then committed a double hit violation to give Perryville a 23-18 lead.
It is that mental toughness that Cissell has worked repeatedly on in practice for close, crucial games such as this one.
“Early in the season it seemed like one silly mistake would lead to four or five more,” Cissell said. “We have really been able to cut that down and emphasize the mental toughness that is needed.”
That mental side of the sport was also tested in the second set, but in a different way. Perryville bolted out to a pair of four point advantages the second was sent home with a kill by Garris, giving the Pirates a 10-6 lead.
But Hillsboro countered with four points of their own, the last of those was earned after a long rally that saw both teams nearly come away with the vital point several times off blocks and kills. The Hawks prevailed in this instance after Perryville hit the ball out of bounds, forcing Cissell to calm her team down and restore order in a timeout.
Whatever was said in the huddle during the timeout were the magic words, as both teams traded the next 12 points and with the set tied at 16-16 and again at 20-20, Perryville prevailed with five straight points many of them set up by blocks at the net, which were received by Hillsboro, only to have them hit it out later in the rally.
“That’s something we preach every day,” Cissell said. “We want to get our hands on the ball and while they may not lead to points, it keeps us alive and allows our defense to reset.”
While the conference race is the Pirates to lose at this point with just a matchup with Festus remaining on the schedule.
Cissell knows it will be tough. The Tigers took down the Pirates in a similar position last season with the conference title on the line. That game is set for Oct. 21.
“Festus will not be easy,” Cissell said. “They are always so tough, they beat us last year, but we will enjoy this for now and then get right back to work and worry about the title when it gets here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.