It’s the game to end all games. Ok, maybe not.
But when the St. Vincent and Perryville football teams take on each other Friday night it will establish something for at least one more year: bragging rights.
It will mark the fourth straight season the Indians and Pirates have matched up, with the Indians holding a 2-1 advantage after claiming a 12-7 victory last season.
But both coaches have emphasized the fact that “this is just another game”, leaving all the hype to fans and media types alike.
“We are just going to worry about us,” Perryville coach Blane Boss said. “We are going to prepare like we do any other week and lean on each other. All we are worried about is Perryville football right now.”
While the teams and coaches try to play down the hype, there is something special about playing a crosstown rival.
“When you are looking at a team and you say a certain number, you don’t really know them,” St. Vincent coach Tim Schumer said. “But this week when we say any given number the players say that this person. You can definitely tell that the players are excited for the game, for us coaches we just go at it like it’s any other game.”
Both teams are flying high after Perryville and St. Vincent claimed wins last week. St. Vincent moved to 2-2 with a 35-0 shut out of Herculaneum and Perryville won in overtime over Fredericktown 21-14.
St. Vincent has scored 112 points since the second half against Scott City and Schumer hopes that they can carry that into week 5.
“You just have to preach the fundamentals that we have been working all this time,” Schumer said. “We are starting to get some confidence and we saw last year that once we have that we start playing well. We have been putting in all that hard work and it’s starting to pay off.”
Part of that success has come on the arm of quarterback Garrett Dobbelare. The senior has scored 10 touchdowns in the past two games and is a focal point for Boss and his defense.
“If you give him time he will complete some passes,” Boss said. “But we fully expect them to do what they have in the past and throw the ball around. So we will have to be ready for that and put some pressure on him so he doesn’t have all day to throw back there.”
To help with that, Boss hopes to have senior defensive end Chris Ernst back for this game after he has missed the past few.
“Chris can add depth to our defensive line and is a leader on the defense,” Boss said. “He will probably be a game time decision this week and we hope he is ready to go.”
It’s that defense that has Schumer worried when it comes to how effective his team will be moving the ball down the field.
“They are a really good, aggressive defense,” Schumer said. “They have big guys who are able to move well,” Schumer said. “the key is to be able to hold on to our blocks long enough to protect Garrett back there and open up some holes in the running game.”
It’s that same running game that St. Vincent will hope to stop when the Perryville offense is on the field. St. Vincent has already had some experience with some option-like offenses this season and will go off that experience when playing Friday.
“Some teams run different variations of the option, we saw it with Valle and we saw it with Scott City,” Schumer said. “It’s an element where you have to play assignment sound. So we have to make sure we are paying attention in practice as to who we have on any given play and just rally to the football.”
The Indians may have a different player to contend with a running back this week as Dawson Camden rushed for two touchdowns, including the game-winning score against Fredericton in overtime last week. Camden has seen a majority of time out of wide receiver this year, but because of injuries to two running backs this season, Camden was forced to move to the backfield. He rushed for 86 yards on four carries against the Blackcats.
"Camden did a good job last week and is one of our most athletic players and sometimes it's about getting them the ball as often as possible," Boss said.
If last year’s matchup is any indication, it will be close again this time around and the Pirates are well versed in such games as two of Perryville’s three wins have come down to the final possession.
“I’ve probably aged at least five years each game,” Boss said.
He may age another couple years this week as well.
