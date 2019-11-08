When Perryville coach Blane Boss and his team looks back on Friday night, it will probably leave a bad taste in their mouth. Especially when two teams meet as much as Potosi and Perryville do, four times in the last year-plus, it’s the plays that are not made that make the difference.
Perryville and Potosi met again and again Potosi got the better of the Pirates, this time a 20-14 score at Potosi High School in the opening round of the Class 3, District 1 tournament. This one could have been much different had Perryville cashed in on early opportunities. Perryville fumbled twice inside the 10-yard line in the first half, and were down 14-0 at halftime. Boss believed that had his team not committed those turnovers, that his team would have won the game.
“You just can’t commit those kinds of turnovers in playoff football,” Boss said. “We had two turnovers at the five yard line and I think it took 14 points off the board for us. If we get those points, who knows what happens.”
Perryville’s defense was definitely up to the task as the offense tried to right their ship, especially in the run game. Isaac Gaghan had 178 rushing yards in their first meeting this season and this time had just 21 yards on six carries. Potosi as a team had just 154 on the ground.
That’s when the Trojan took to the air. Gaghan got behind the Pirate defense for a 30 yard catch down to inside the 10 yard line. Potosi eventually scored on a 2-yard plunge by quarterback Andrew Coleman giving Potosi the 7-0 lead with 11:34 left in the second quarter.
Perryville stayed strong despite the touchdown, stopping the Trojans on multiple ensuing drives , and a good punt by Dawson Camden down to the four yard line with 2:30 left in the half looked as if Perryville would go into the half down just one score.
But again Gaghan got behind the defense twice for long 30-yard gains and Coleman found Devon Marler for the 15 yard touchdown and the 14-0 halftime lead.
Midway through the third quarter, Evan Daugherty, who had 62 yards on 14 carries in the game, found some room with his longest run of the night, a 16 yard scamper. Charlie Ussery came back with a 31 yard run, getting the Pirates into the redzone.
This time that visit inside the 20 yard line went as planned as Fernando Bojorquez scored from one yard out to get Perryville on the board at 14-7 with 4:43 left. Ussery had 65 yards rushing on five carries on the night.
Potosi was able to answer on the ensuing drive as Coleman scored his second touchdown of the night from one yard out, making the Potosi lead 20-7 two minutes later. The score was set up by Potosi’s longest run of the night of 41 yards by Brayden Isgriggs.
The score would remain the same until the fourth quarter when Camden made a play on defense with an interception of Coleman and returned it down to the seven yard line. Daugherty scored two plays later to make it 2-14 with just under six minutes remaining.
Perryville (5-5) will graduate 16 seniors this season and Boss said they are instrumental to the program.
