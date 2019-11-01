The end result was pretty much a given.
The Perryville Pirates were bigger, stronger and more experienced, and even with their underclassmen on the field, proved to be too much for their opponents.
Despite the challenges they faced, the Confluence Preparatory Academy Titans — all 15 of them — didn’t lie down. They fought. They struggled. They didn’t quit.
According to Confluence Prep coach Gary Johnson, that’s nothing new.
“They’re resilient,” Johnson said. “Most definitely resilient. It has something to do with the area we come from, the kind of kids we have. They fight all the time — not each other, but in life, period.”
All that fight wasn’t enough on Friday.
The Pirates (5-4), looking for another shot of momentum before heading into next week’s district opener, didn’t take it easy on the Titans, although they were a bit more deliberate than usual, controlling the clock and only scoring once in the first quarter on the way to a 41-0 victory over the Titans (0-8).
Confluence Prep Academy, a public charter school in St. Louis, is located just a few blocks from the Mississippi River, nearly the same distance northwest of Busch Stadium. It serves students in grades 9-12 and is part of a network of five schools serving nearly 3,000 students.
Johnson, who took over as head coach with the season already in progress, said his team’s numbers were low because of some early misfortunes, including a number of forfeitures.
“We had some issues within the program,” Johnson said, “so it kind of faded away a little but, but we revamped it. We’re making the best of what we have.”
Caleb Gremaud rushed for 61 yards and 3 touchdowns on 9 carries to help lead the Pirates, who played much of the second half with its underclassmen on the field and a running clock in the fourth quarter.
That methodical pace was something Perryville coach Blane Boss said was intentional.
“That’s what we were trying to do,” Boss said. “They’ve got some good athletes over there. They’re good in space, so we wanted to keep them off the field offensively.”
And it worked. The Pirates’ offense was led, as usual, by quarterback Evan Daugherty, who rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown and completed 4 of 6 passes for 20 yards. Eight other Pirates, including sophomores Tyler Weibrecht and Aladdin Garris, had carries in the game. Weibrecht rushed 5 times for 50 yards and a touchdown, while Garris had 42 yards and a touchdown on 3 carries.
“Our offense did what we needed it to do,” Boss said. “We moved the ball three or four yards at a time. That was the game plan and we worked it out.”
As a result, the Titans took a pounding. Even down 41-0, they never quit, forcing the Pirates to make some big stops in the second quarter — including a fumble recovery by Dylan Holt on the goal line with less than 6 minutes on the clock.
All told, the Pirates’ defense forced four turnovers, including two by Holt, who also pulled in an interception. Carter Dix intercepted a pass, while Matt Mueller recovered a fumble.
Ian Kurre and Clayton Steffens had two sacks each.
“I thought everybody on the roster that got in tonight did a great job,” Boss said. “Some sophomores did some really good things tonight and I was excited to finally see them do it because I knew they had it in them.”
Despite the loss, Johnson said he was glad his team got the chance to face Perryville, calling it a “great opportunity” for his players, one he hopes they get again.
“The hospitality was good here in Perryville,” Johnson said. “We look forward to coming back. It’s a great program, great hospitality, the facilities are great — we look forward to coming back down here.”
Rest assured, Johnson said, they’ll be ready to put up a fight.
