To hear Perryville softball coach Dustin Wengert put it, his team was mired in a kind of “offensive swoon” in the middle of the season. But the Lady Pirates seem to be out of that slump as of late. Especially on Tuesday.
Perryville scored 13 runs in the second inning to cruise past Saxony Lutheran 17-0 in three innings and continue their hot streak. Coupled with a win over conference foe Festus Monday, Perryville has scored 26 runs in the last two contests.
“I thought the offense had been sputtering,” Wengert said. “We started out well in the early part of the year and then hit a lull in the middle of the season in the back end of games. But with the nine against Festus and then any time you can put up 17 in a game, you have to feel good about your offense and the way things went today.”
He can say that again.
Four players had multiple hits as Makayla Burns, Makayla Brown, Kaylin Rose Schuessler, and Kyla Laurentius all had two hits. Seven players drove in at least one run and Schuessler led the way driving in three.
“When Burns is hitting the ball, we are a different team,” Wengert said. “For the last week or so she has caught fire and that’s a really good sign for us heading into the last two weeks.”
Brown pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts, then Ann-Marie Simpson finished the game in the third. The duo surrendered just a single in the first inning. But the offense wasn’t in need of any help as they finished the game off in the second for all intents and purposes.
The Pirates scored four runs in the first inning, but it seemed to be an appetizer for what was to come. The Pirates sent 17 batters to the plate and hammered eight hits to put the game away.
Perryville (12-8) has doubled their regular win total from last season with the win and Wengert said there’s just a different vibe with the team.
“It’s really a comfort level this year that wasn’t always there last year,” Wengert said. “They are just playing softball and not afraid to make a mistake.”
