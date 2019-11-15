If you ask Saxony Lutheran boys soccer coach Chris Crawford about winning his team winning the Class 1, District 1 title for the sixth straight season on Nov. 6, he will say the same thing to anyone who will listen.
“Each year the team is different,” he said. “It never gets old.”
The third seeded Crusaders took home the title after a 2-0 victory over top-seeded Gateway Science Academy.
Jase Boland and Max Richey scored unassisted goals in the final 15 minutes of the game to secure the victory.
“I think that we may have been a little under-seeded, going into the tournament,” Crawford said. “But I told our guys that we can take that as a positive or a negative. It lit a fire underneath us, really. We had to win ugly, but we will definitely take it.”
Saxony (9-9) will now move on to play Principia (9-11) on Saturday in the Class 1 quarterfinal.
Crawford’s confidence level is muted because of his respect for the Principia soccer program.
Principia defeated Saxony 1-0 in last season’s quarterfinal before reaching the state championship game.
“They are one of those premier programs the past few years in Class 1,” Crawford said. “They have some good athletes and are well coached. It will take a disciplined effort from us, but it’s definitely there for the taking if we want it.”
Because of the talent on the field, Crawford is looking for a good solid game from both squads and for it to come down to just a single goal.
“We have to make sure that we don’t turn the ball over in silly spots and make sure that we finish our opportunities when they come around,” Crawford said.
Saxony Lutheran’s record has hovered around the .500 mark all season, because the Crusaders’ schedule is packed with the likes of Jackson, Perryville and Notre Dame, who recently won their district.
Due to that tough schedule throughout the regular season, Crawford is positive that his team is ready for the challenge of competing for a Class 1 state title.
“Sure, those scores may not have looked pretty on paper,” Crawford said. “but I’m sure that if you asked the likes of Jackson, Perryville, and Notre Dame if they would want to play us again, you would get a resounding no. The goals in those games came late in each half and I felt like we took it to them at times. But that schedule has only helped us this year.”
What will also help is that Saxony will host the game on their own field.
“That’s huge,” Crawford said. “I think we have the best natural grass field in the area. We are going to have to pack our field with as many of our fans as we can to make it a true home-field advantage.”
Should the Crusaders be victorious on Saturday, they will reach the Class 1 Final Four for the second time in school history. The Crusaders finished fourth in 2017.
With this in mind, Crawford could barely contain his excitement for the game.
“This is why you play,” Crawford said. “We are playing for a chance for a state title. It doesn’t get better than that.”
