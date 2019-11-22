It’s becoming an all too familiar feeling for Saxony Lutheran boys’ soccer coach Chris Crawford and his team. For the third time in six years, and for the second straight year, the Crusaders matched up with Principia in the Class 1 quarterfinal. For the third time, the Crusaders fell to the Panthers.
Principia (10-11) scored once at the beginning of each half and added a goal late to provide some insurance as they handed Saxony a 3-1 loss on Saturday at Saxony Lutheran High School.
Principia will move on to the Class 1 Final Four, where they will take on Father Tolton (10-10) on Friday ay 10 a.m. Father Tolton defeated Lutheran North 3-1 on Saturday as well.
“That’s the type of game you expect when you have two powerhouse teams like this going at it,” Crawford said.
It was Principia who struck the first blow as he scored in the box as the ball ping-ponged around and in, seven minutes after the opening kick. It was the first goal Saxony had conceded since Oct. 22 against North County.
“The mentality after that was that we would have to score a goal to win,” Crawford said. “We can’t win with zero goals, so I just needed the guys to understand that and know that more than one goal would be scored in the game.”
Crawford proved to be right, when Drew Dreyer put Saxony on the scoreboard with a goal, assisted by Quinn Steffens, four minutes later.
The score remained tied at halftime as Principia would take control in the second half.
“I thought we lost our legs a little bit in the second half,” Crawford said.
The game was played on the Principia offensive half of the field for much of the second 40 minutes.
Eventually they broke free.
Principia junior Cade Pechacek scored on a header seven minutes into the second half on a nice header off a cross to give Principia the 2-1 lead. Pechacek would later leave the game after a yellow card infraction on Saxony that sent the junior tumbling on the newly constructed Saxony track.
“I just wanted us to leave this game with nothing left in the tank,” Crawford said. “There are times that sometimes we go a little too far with that, but I’m not opposed to aggressive play, as long as it’s clean. When you start having the trash talk and things like that is when I start to have problems.”
The Crusaders best chance to tie the game came in the 60th minute when Paul Kaufmann made a sliding attempt at a cross that went just wide.
Principia took the good fortune and added the insurance
Noah Buitron scored with a shot from 40 yards out that went into the top corner in the 70th minute. The Crusaders will graduate nine senor, who Crawford said have meant everything to the soccer program.
“A lot of these guys have been in the program when we had just three wins before the postseason and to grow this program into what it is today, show what these seniors have brought to the Saxony program,” Crawford said. “Not only that but they are world class kids as well, who I have no doubt will go on to be very successful when they leave here. Which when you take the soccer out of the equation is what it’s about.”
