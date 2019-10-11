It took all of one play for St. Vincent to establish the tone for the night. After recovering a fumble on the first play of the game, St. Vincent quarterback Garrett Dobbelare found Sean Harold for a 47-yard touchdown for his only score of the night, and that was the common theme of the night as St. Vincent cruised past Crystal City 42-0 on Friday night.
The win was the fourth straight for the Indians after starting the season 0-2.
“It’s always good to get a win under your belt,” St. Vincent coach Tim Schumer said. “We came out and executed the game plan from the start and we came out fired up.”
The Indians scored five touchdowns in their first eight offensive plays as they scored 35 points in the opening quarter.
After the opening score through the air, the Indians established an efficient ground game. Nick Lappe finished the game with three carries for 55 yards and one touchdown, while Luke Unterreiner was the beneficiary of more attention to the rushing attack with three carries for 85 yards and three touchdowns.
“We want to keep building off the week before and making sure we are assignment sound,” Schumer said. “Nick [Lappe], Luke [Unterreiner], Jett [Reitzel] and Connor [McMillian] all did a great job of running behind their pads and keeping their feet moving.”
Thanks to the large lead after the first quarter, many of the Indian starters were taken out with about 10 minutes left in the first half, giving way to many younger players, who got valuable playing time.
Reitzel had the most productive day of the players, getting 11 carries for 73 yards. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Kapp relieved Dobbelare, who completed the only two passes he threw for 63 yards, and filled in admirably rushing for 25 yards and the only score after the first quarter, a three yard scamper in the second quarter.
“Any time you can get the younger guys some experience playing under the lights, it’s a good thing,” Schumer said. “We got most if not all the players in, which is good for the program.”
The defense was able to come up big as well despite all the moving parts and came away with the shutout as well. St. Vincent allowed just two first downs and forced two turnovers, the fumble on the opening Crystal City drive and an interception by Mason Light that he returned near the redzone.
“Any time you go out and put a zero on the scoreboard, it makes it hard to lose the game,” Schumer said. “
Light also had two good punt returns, one for a touchdown and the other inside the 10 yard line, but both were called back because of penalties. But that was about the only thing the Indians did wrong on the night.
St. Vincent will return to the field on Friday in their homecoming game against St. Pius at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.