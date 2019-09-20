Fresh off their first victory of the season, the St. Vincent football team will attempt to carry over the momentum they built in week 3, when they take on Herculaneum Friday.
“It’s a relief to get that first win,” St. Vincent coach Tim Schumer said. “You have to celebrate it and once it’s over, you have to get back to work the next week and focus on the next opponent.”
Herculaneum (1-2) is led by Auston Huson at running back, who has 236 rushing yards on the year on 64 carries. No one else for the Blackcats has more than six carries. The Indians should be well versed in this type of run-based attack after facing Kelly the week before, who’s offense has the same look. The St. Vincent defense allowed just seven points in the second half of a 42-28 victory last week.
“We just have to read our keys and knowing our assignments on any given play,” Schumer said. “If we do all that correctly, then we have to rally to the football and make the tackle.”
Tyler Ruder is the leading receiver for the Blackcats with 14 catches for 116 yards and one touchdown. Luke Teague is next on the team with 5 catches and 113 yards.
But probably the biggest factor for the Indians in their victory last week, was their ability to come out fast on offense. In their two losses this season, the Indians trailed at the halftime break, but led 28-21 last week. What also could have helped was senior quarterback Garrett Dobbelare’s six touchdowns passes in the game.
I think it very important for our offense to carry the momentum over that we gained in the second half against Scott City,” Schumer said. “We were able to put some points up early on and get us going right off the bat.”
St. Vincent hasn’t lost to Herculaneum since 2014, but as Schumer knows this is a new game and a new season.
“Anytime you play on Friday nights, you have to bring your best game,” Schumer said. “We have to preach coming back and getting ready for this week.”
Fredericktown at Perryville
If there is something that Perryville football coach Blane Boss knows anything about, it’s running backs. That is exactly the force Perryville will face on Friday night when they take on Fredericktown.
Fredericktown junior tailback Malachi Kyle has been a major part of the offense for the Blackcats this season. Boss and his team will have to look no farther than Fredericktown’s victory over Herculaneum, the team’s one win this season, for a prime example. Kyle garnered 144 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches and all five of the Blackcat touchdowns in a 34-0 over Herculaneum.
“He’s one heck of a player for them,” Boss said of Kyle, “He’s their guy on most plays that you will have to look for and that we will have to keep track of all night.”
That defense has been a focal point of Boss and his coaching staff in practice this week. The Pirates gave up 34 points to visiting Potosi last Friday in a loss. Perryville had given up just seven the previous two weeks combined.
“The defense was the key to the game last week,” Boss said. “We didn’t do a good job of stopping the big plays and getting off the field. We have to do a better job of preparing on that side of the ball or that will continue to happen.”
One product of that down defensive performance was the injuries that continue to pile up for the Pirates this season. Perryville was already without Chris Ernst and senior Eli Bierk to a torn ACL. But the Pirates lost Drew Hotop in last week’s game with a knee injury and his status is still in the air, if he can return this season. Senior Caleb Gremaud continues to be hampered with a knee injury as well, but was able to play last week.
“It’s one off those things that is just bad luck,” Boss said. “It’s tough to lose any player, let alone multiple guys who are keys and leaders on the team. We just have to make the adjustments and the younger guys have to step up in their place and perform.”
One thing that was a positive for Perryville last week was the passing game. With the Pirates down double digits for much of the second half, the ball was in the air a lot as quarterback Evan Daugherty found success going 11-22 for 132 yards and two touchdowns to Dawson Camden and Carter Dix.
“It’s definitely a possibility that we could see more of that this week,” Boss said. “Evan did a good job of throwing the ball and was accurate, making things happen. It’s one of those things where we will take what the defense gives us and go from there.”
Whatever happens, Boss is ready for Friday night.
“The goal is to win every game and I’m confident that we will be ready,” he said.
