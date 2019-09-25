St. Vincent football coach Tim Schumer had been waiting for this type of game from his team. The Indians played what Schumer called “the most complete game of the season” as St. Vincent blanked Herculaneum 35-0 on Friday.
St. Vincent forced four turnovers, blocked a punt, and scored 28 points in the first half leading the Indians back to .500 with a record of 2-2.
“We’ve been focusing on starting well out of the gates and hit the ground running from the opening kickoff,” Schumer said. “They rose to the challenge, pitching the shutout and offense took care of business when we had the opportunities.”
After a bad snap derailed their first drive, the Indians certainly got on track on the second offensive opportunity as they moved the ball through the air as is customary for St. Vincent and on the ground, which is not. The Indians twice gained first downs on the ground on the drive by Nick Lappe.
The Indians have been trying to mix in the running attack in recent weeks.
“We want to try and be as balanced as possible,” Schumer said. “Then when we do have some success with that we can do some things off play-action and it opens some things downfield for us.”
Although that drive was capped through the air as Kaleb Whistler caught the ball over the middle and fumbled at the goal line before John Wibbenmeyer recovered the ball in the endzone, giving St. Vincent a 7-0 advantage with 4:30 left in the first quarter.
Herculaneum coach Cody Hunter was not pleased with his team’s performance throughout the game, especially coming off a tough 16-12 loss to Jefferson R-7 the week before.
“We talked all week long about being physical and honestly we didn’t come out with a great effort,” Hunter said. “We couldn’t get the ball rolling offensively. When you talk about the turnovers, and then all the sudden you look up and it’s 28-0, it’s hard for our team to make up that up.”
Especially when the St. Vincent special teams gets involved.
Charles Sauer blocked the punt on the ensuing drive and Jesse Robinson recovered it on the Blackcat 6 yard line. Lappe scored on the next play with a touchdown run, giving St. Vincent a 14-0 lead with 2:27 left in the first quarter.
The defense continued to frustrate the Blackcat offense disrupts the option pitch and the ensuing fumble was recovered by Luke Brickhaus with 1:145 left in the first quarter. While defense did its job, the offense capitalized on the opportunity scoring on the first play of the second quarter as quarterback Garrett Dobbelare found Blake Schnurbusch for a 13 yard touchdown, making it 21-0 Indians.
Later in the quarter the defense stepped up again as Herculaneum forced a rare Indian punt, but the Blackcats quickly gave it back after an interception by Wibbenmeyer on the first play.
“We just played assignment sound football,” Schumer said. “We knew they had some athletes out wide that we had to check and then it was all about their running back and making sure we rallied to the football.”
Dobbelare turned the interception into points with a 12-yard scramble and other time in the second half after Herculaneum fumbled the opening kickoff with an 11 yard scramble.
Even though having a team’s starting quarterback on the run for touchdowns is risky business at times, Schumer doesn’t want Dobbelare to limit himself.
“He’s smart with the ball and knows what he’s doing,” Schumer said. “I don’t want to put the reigns on anybody.”
St. Vincent will face cross town rival Perryville in Week. 5.
