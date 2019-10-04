The St. Vincent football team had been dominant for the previous 10 quarters on offense leading up to the cross-town rivalry game with Perryville.
They continued that offensive success on Friday. St. Vincent jumped out to a 20 point first half lead and while there were hiccups in the middle, put the game away in the final quarter for a 40-21 victory over Perryville in the rivalry game.
It is the second straight season the Indians have been victorious in the now annual crosstown game and own a 3-1 advantage since the game was revitalized and it was the third straight victory for St. Vincent this season.
“I’m really proud of the team, they came out and played four solid quarters,” St. Vincent coach Tim Schumer said. “We were good on offense, defense, and special teams and did everything we needed to, to win the game.”
St. Vincent senior quarterback Garrett Dobbelare certainly did his part, accounting for all six touchdowns, 5 passing and 1 rushing, going 26-34 for 310 yards through the air.
It seemed as if before everyone sat down in their seats and were settled into the contest that the Indians staked their claim to just how they would approach the game.
Nothing was more evident to this fact than the first offensive drive for the Indians, that took all of 14 plays and 85 yards and ended with a 27 yard touchdown catch by Blake Schnurbusch with 2:15 left in the first quarter.
The Pirate defense did get to Dobbelare with some pressure throughout the game, forcing the Indians quarterback into three interceptions, two by Evan Daugherty and another by Dawson Camden, but Schumer made a point to Dobbelare after each one to keep his head up and keep firing passes.
“Any time you’re in a rivalry game like this, the nerves are there and you want to make a big play,” Schumer said. “You just have to take what the defense is giving you. I kept telling him to have a short memory and he bounced back and had a heck of a second half and did everything we asked of him and needed him to do.”
While Schumer was impressed with the second half, Dobbelare’s first half was half bad either as he found Schnurbusch again down the sideline in the second quarter to give St. Vincent the 13-0 advantage after the extra point was blocked.
Dobbelare later found Wibbenmeyer with a 32 yard strike giving St. Vincent a 20-0 lead with 5:02 left in the first half.
If there was anything that stuck with Perryville coach Blane Boss after the game, it was his team’s missed opportunities.
Sandwiched between the second Schnurbusch and Wibbenmeyer score was a dropped pass and a 90 yard catch and run by wide receiver Carter Dix was negated by a holding penalty.
Once in the first half and again in the second half, Perryville was inside the 10 yard line and couldn’t score.
“We just have to have that will to get in the endzone,” Perryville coach Blane Boss said, “If we get in the endzone on either of those two drives, it may be a totally different game. But we will never know. I have to do a better job of playcalling and next week when we have the opportunity, maybe we can do better.”
Schumer credits his defense with coming up with big stops in those situations,. Perryville had only 112 yards rushing in the game.
But the Pirates did make a game of it in the first half as Camden scored on a 32 yard catch, his only of the night, to get Perryville on the scoreboard with a 20-7 St. Vincent advanatge with 3:17 left in the first half.
Daugherty was 5 or 13 for 101 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception on the night. Dix had three ctaches for 43 and one score, while Caleb Gremaud had two catches for 48.
The next Indian drive was hobbled by penalties a sack by Ian Kurre that set up a 2nd and 30 situation for the Indians. The Indians went for the endzone that was picked off by Camden and run back just outside the redzone to the 24.
The next play, Daugherty avoided a sack and found Greamud for a score with 17 seconds left in the half, pulling the Pirates within 20-14 heading to the break.
“We were just trying to get another score there before halftime, “ Schumer said. “We had a shorter field, but we have to manage those situations better.”
While the Indians took control from the start of the second half scoring first on a Dobbelare dive from the 1 yard line, it was set up by a 31 yard catch and run by Jesse Robinson.
Perryville will travel to Ste. Genevieve this Friday while St. Vincent will attempt to keep the momentum going with a road game at Crystal City.
Perryville01470--21
St. Vincent713713--40
First quarter
SV— Blake Schnurbusch 27 yard pass from Garrett Dobbelare (Brendon Moonier kick) 2:15
Second quarter
SV—Schnurbusch 33 yard pass from Dobbelare (kick failed), 9:06
SV – John Wibbenmeyer 35 pass from Dobbelare (Moonier kick), 5:07
PHS— Dawson Camden 32 yard pass from Daugherty (Camden kick) 3:17
PHS— Caleb Gremaud 24 yard pass from Daugherty (Camden kick) 0:17
Third quarter
SV—Dobbelare 1 yard run (Moonier kick) 7:57
PHS—Carter Dix 10 yard pass from Daugherty (Camden kick) 2:25
Fourth quarter
SV—Jesse Robinson 6 yard pass from Dobbelare (kick failed) 11:06
SV—Kaleb Whistler 12 yard pass from Dobbelare (Moonier kick) 7:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Perryville, Bell 1-1, Bojorquez 2-5, Camden 2-3, Daugherty 15-81, Gremaud 1-3, Holt 5-8, Moran 3-11, St. Vincent, Lappe 25-55, Dobbelare 5-26. Moonier 1-1
PASSING—Perryville, Daugherty 5-13-1-101, Bell 1-5-0-22; St. Vincent, Dobbelare 26-34-2 310
RECEIVING—Perryville, Dawson 1-32-1, Dix 3-43-1, Gremaud 2-48-1; St. Vincent, Whistler 4-34, Wibbenmeyer 5-75, Lappe 3-23, Robinson 7-77, Harold 1-12, Schnurbusch 5-89.
