It was a great day to be a St. Vincent cross country runner.
The St. Vincent boys and girls team each earned first place finishes as a team on at the Oak Ridge Invitational.
The boys were led by Jack Baer who finished second overall with a time of 17 minutes, 27 seconds.
The girls were led by Anna Schwartz, who finished fifth and Genevieve Lipe who finished just one mere second behind at 22 minutes, 411 seconds, good for sixth place overall.
The Perryville Lady Pirates fared well in the meet as well, finishing second place overall behind the the Indians. Courtney Wright led the way once again for Perryville, finishing first overall with a time of 20:38, running away with the race’s top spot by over one minute.
Teagan Bishop had her best finish in any race this season, claiming second place with a time of 20:44.
She was the second of three Pirates to finish in the top 10 on the girls side as Kira Hagan finished in 8th place.
On the boys side for Perryville Trent Friedman finished 9th place, the best finish for the Pirates who finished 18:14.
For Saxony, Samuel Varnon finished 24th for a time of 19:30, while Stacie Bangert finished 21st, the best finish for Saxony.
Other finishes for St. Vincent include Kyle Steinbecker who finished 12th overall with a time of 18:34, and caleb Roth, who finished 15th with a time of 18:47. Gabe Anders finished 19th and Isaac Hotop finished 22nd at 19:16.
For Perryville Lucas Smith finished 28th at 19:46 abd Cameron Smith at 20:34, good enough for 44th.
For the Perryville girls, Elisabeth Dunn finished 24th at 24:51 and Ketrurah Pyland finished at 25:39, good enough for 28th.
Gabby Gremaud finished right outside the top 10, finishing 12th with a time of 23:22.Sophia Martin finished in in the top 20 at 16th overall with a time of 24:01. Katelyn Sutterer was 22nd with a time of 24:42. The Pirates, Indians, and Crusaders all compete in the Notre Dame Invitational on Oct. 5.
