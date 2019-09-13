The St. Vincent boys cross country team made sure the team’s only home meet was a memorable one. The Indians had four boys in the top ten positions to finish second overall as a team last Wednesday at the St. Vincent Invitational at the Seminary Grounds in Perryville.
The Perryville girls also finished second overall in their division, while the St. Vincent girls finished third as a team. The Perryville boys finished fourth overall, while the Saxony girls finished seventh.
But this meet was mostly about the St. Vincent boys. Jack Baer finished third overall in the race with a time of 18 minutes, 53 seconds. That time was 30 seconds faster than last year at the St. Vincent meet. In fact every boy that ran finished in a quicker fashion that the previous year.
Kyle Steinbecker finished 8th overall with a time of 19:38. The Indians also claimed ninth and 10th overall as well with Caleb Roth finishing on 19:50 and Gabe Anders finishing in 19:54.
But that wasn’t the only local runners to finish in and around the top 10 as Perryville junior Courtney Wright finished third overall in the girls race with a time of 21:50. Teagan Bishop and Kira Hagan finished right outside the top 10 for Perryville as Bishop finished 13th with a time of 24:06 and Hagan finished 14th with a time of 24:07.
For the St. Vincent girls’ top performers, sophomore Anna Schwartz finished 11th with a time of 23:46.72, while Genevieve Lipe finished one spot behind her at 23:46.97. Gabrielle Gremaud finished 19th at 25:45.
For Saxony, Sam Varnon was the top Saxony boy to finish, as the senior finished in 14th place with a time of 20:04.08. The Saxony boys don’t have enough male members to qualify as a team, but Ty Seabaugh finished in 42nd place with a time of 22:15 and Jonathan Myer finished in 25:21.
On the girls side for the Crusaders, Stacie Bangert finished in 27th place with a time of 26:42.
Other finishes for St. Vincent include Isaac Hotop who finished 16th with a time of 20:10 and Ethan Leible who finished 19th with a time of 20:40 on the boys side. On the girls side, Katelyn Sutterer finished 21st with a time of 25:46, while Sophia Martin finished in 26:59.
For Perryville, Lucas Smith was 22nd with a time of 20:58, while Corey Ziegler was 30th with a time of 21:36
