Finishing anywhere near the top in a 15 or 20 team cross country race as a team is no easy feat.
If that’s the case then tPerryville and St. Vincent should be proud of what they accomplished.
The St. Vincent boys finished fourth in a 20 team race, while the Perryville girls also finished fourth overall in a 15 team race at the Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday.
The Perryville girls were once again led by Courtney Wright who finished eighth overall with a time of 20 minutes, 42.52 seconds.
Perryville had a pair of runners finish inside the top 20 as freshman Teagan Bishop with a 17th place finish with a time of 21:41.
The St. Vincent boys were led by Jack Baer and his 22nd place overall finish after a time of 18:09.
Kyle Steinbecker finished just inside the top 30 with a time of 18:32 to finish in 28th place. Caleb Roth finished right outside that top 30 runners with a time of 18:46, good enough for 34th place.
Gabe Anders finished in 37th place, while Issac Hotop finished 47th with times of 18:48 and 19:11 respectively.
The St. Vincent girls didn’t end their day on a bad note either with a sixth place finish as a team.
DeSoto won the girls race with 50 points, while the host Notre Dame won the boys race.
As for the St. Vincent girls, Anna Schwartz was the top finisher with a time of 22:55, good for 36th place. Genevieve Lipe finished one spot behind Schwartz with a time of 22:55.39.
Gabrielle Gremaud finished in 57th place while Sophia Martin finished in 70th place with times of 23:54 and 24:43 respectively.
The Perryville boys finished in 18th place as a team, but there were some good times.
Trent Friedman was the top runner for Perryville with a time of 18:12, good enough for 18th place.
Corey Ziegler finished in 98th place with a time of 20:50.58.
Saxony finished 15th in the girls race and 20th in the boys race, and there were some good times put forth from some of the Crusader runners.
Stacie Bangert finished 85th with a time of 25:31, while Eden Dehne finished outside the top 100 with a time of 28:15.
As for the boys Sam Varnon with a time of 19:50, good enough for 66 th place.
All three teams will be back at it today as Perryville and Saxony compete in the Chaffee meet, while St. Vincent travels to Woodland today at 4 p.m.
