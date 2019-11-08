There are some things that are certainties in life. One of those is the fact that the St. Vincent cross-country team almost always reaches state. This year is no different.
The boys team finished first as a team, the girls claimed third place just two points behind Arcadia Valle and four behind district champion Valle Catholic in the Class 2, District 1 meet. Despite not finishing inside the top two teams, St. Vincent will send four girls to state.
In classes 1-3 the top two teams advance, along with the top 15 individuals.
St. Vincent junior Jack Baer led the way for St. Vincent with a time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds to finish fourth overall, as St. Vincent teams had all its runners finish inside the top 30. The St. Vincent boys finished 26 points ahead of Arcadia Valley for the title.
Jacob Gremaud and Kyle Steinbecker also finished inside the top 10 as Gremaud finished sixth with a time of 18:30 and Steinbecker finished ninth with a time of 18:43. Gabe Anders finished 12th with a time of 18:53 and Isaac Hotop was 18th with a time of 19:17.
Caleb Roth finished 28th with a time of 19:54 and Ethan Leible rounded out St. Vincent’s day with a time of 19:59, good enough for 30th place overall.
Genevieve Lipe finished sixth overall with a time of 23:04 to pace the Lady Indians as Anna Schwartz was right behind her at 23:08, good enough for a top 10 finish. Sophia Martin also qualified for state with a time of 24:04, good enough for 13th place overall. Gabby Gremaud rounded out the state qualifiers for the Lady Indians with a time of 24:08.
Katelyn Sutterer and Lacci Gibbar narrowly missed the cutoff for qualifiers with 16 and 19 place finishes respectively.
The state meet will be held on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreational area in Columbia.
Other State qualifiers
St. Vincent won’t be the only school sending local competitors to state as Saxony Lutheran and Perryville will each send one girl. Perryville junior Courtney Wright finished fourth overall to qualify for state for the second straight season.
Wright finished with a personal best time of 20:14.54.
Saxony junior Stacie Bangert finished 15th overall to qualify with a time of 24:10.11. The Class 2 and 3 state meets will also be held Saturday. in Columbia.
