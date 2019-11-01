Fans and even St. Vincent football coach Tim Schumer understands his team is probably known for their high-flying offense. However, it was the Indian defense that shined brightest on Friday night.
St. Vincent junior Jesse Robinson’s fumble recovery for a touchdown, early in the third quarter that sparked a second half surge that led to St. Vincent’s 41-28 victory over Jefferson R-7 on senior night.
“Coming out at halftime we talked about executing and doing a better job tackling and I couldn’t be any more proud of the team.”
Trailing Jefferson 28-20 at the halftime break, St. Vincent got a big spark from the defensive unit.
Late in the third quarter, Jesse Robinson forced a fumble and returned the ball about 60 yards for the score. Jacob Kapp converted the ensuing two point conversion in the corner of the endzone tying the game at 28-28 with 4:40 left in the third quarter.
“We teach that when a running back is hung up like that, the players are to come in and try to rip the ball out,” Schumer said. “It happened front in front of my eyes and it was a great play and probably the turning point of the game.”
Schumer was probably correct as it sparked a second half that saw the Indians outscore Jefferson 21-0 in route to the victory.
Jefferson coach Alex Rouggly saw the fumble scoop and score as the turning point as well.
“It was a dagger for us,” he said. “However on the flip side we just didn’t execute like we did in the first half. We had a couple of dropped passes in the third quarter that were probably touchdowns. We just have to do a better job of executing and making plays.”
St. Vincent made those plays in the second half as Sean Harold converted a fourth and 12 catch for 15 yards that lead to a 15-yard scramble by Garrett Dobbelare, and Harold scored his second touchdown of the night with some help from his teammates who carried him at the goal line for a 16 yard touchdown catch, giving the Indians some breathing room at 41-28 with just more than five minutes left in the game.
Harold along with Kaleb Whistler had over 100 yards receiving as Dobbelare threw for 362 yards in the game.
It was Harold who earned some praise from his head coach.
“Sean had some big catches on third down and also played a heck of a game on the defensive side of the ball , setting the edge and playing their receivers tight.”
That defensive effort by Harold and his teammates was needed in the second half as both teams had their way on offense in the first half, especially in the second quarter . The first six minutes turned into a Madden video game simulation as the team combined for five touchdowns.
St. Vincent led 7-6 after the first quarter. But then Jefferson quarterback Drew Breeze and Brandon Perry, and Dylan Duncan all scored touchdowns while Dobbelare, and Harold scored for St. Vincent, including the Indians’ senior receiver going 80 yards on a screen pass.
“I’m an offensive guy so I like to see points scored,” Schumer said. “But it was a crazy quarter because both teams were scoring almost at will.”
The Indians had 434 yards of total offense in the game while the Bluejays erupted for 419 yards
With the victory St. Vincent improved to 6-3 on the season and locked up the third seed in the Class 1, District 1 tournament behind Valle Catholic and Hayt, who both sit at 8-1 on the year.
St. Vincent will host Portageville this Friday in the opening round. Portageville fell to Hayti 62-8 in their regular season finale.
