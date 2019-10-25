The Indians returned to their winning ways. St. Vincent scored touchdowns on its first six possessions in route to a 46-12 victory over Grandview on Friday night.
St. Vincent (5-3) rebounded after a 30-6 homecoming defeat to St. Pius to handle the Eagles quite convincingly.
The Indians had 473 total yards in the contest, including 295 yards passing from senior quarterback Garrett Dobbelare and two touchdowns. The Indians had a balanced attack with 178 yards on the ground, with 120 of those from Luke Unterreiner and three touchdowns.
“We wanted to use that loss as more of a motivational tool and get back to work and finish the season strong,” St. Vincent coach Tim Schumer said. “We played a complete game and I’m very proud of the guys of how they responded.”
The complete game Schumer mentioned included all phases as the defense allowed just 199 total yards, with just a total of seven through the air.
The St. Vincent offense, which had scored at least 35 points since week 2 before last week got back on the right track.
Mason Light put the Indians on the board first with a three yard run, that was set up by a 35 yard catch and run down the sideline by Blake Schnurbusch.
That put the Indians well on their way to victory. The Indians scored on their next drive, this time a nine-yard touchdown catch by Kaleb Whistler.
“It was a really big key for us, that we wanted to come out and get in a rhythm early,” Schumer said. “We wanted to come out fast and play our game. We got knocked out of that last week. We came out and set the tone.”
Grandview scored their lone touchdown of the night, as they drove the field, using their rushing attack and cashed in with a five-yard touchdown run by David Creath and narrowed the advantage to 14-6 on the first play of the second quarter.
Creath led the Eagles with 114 yards on 24 carries. Chase Wilson had 75 yards on 12 carries as the two running backs had a majority of the offense.
“We came and scored and then we came back and gave one up,” Grandview coach David Dallas said. “The big play hurt us tonight and with the offense we run, it’s hard to come back when we fall down early.”
Much like Dallas mentioned the big play hurt the Eagles and it did so again on the next drive, as Schnurbusch once again caught a long 55 yard pass down to the 10 yard line and the Indians cashed in on the next play with a touchdown run by Unterreiner.
Jesse Robinson converted a fourth down play in the redzone with a 14-yard touchdown and the Indians forced an interception around midfield and scored three plays later on another touchdown catch by Robinson, this one a seven yard score with 12 seconds left in the half.
With that scoring flurry, St. Vincent led 34-6 at the break and cruised
St. Vincent will play Jefferson R-7 (4-4) next Friday, who beat Chaffee 62-22 on Friday.
