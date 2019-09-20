It was a weight off the shoulders of every member of the St. Vincent softball team.
The Lady Indians had a big fourth inning offensively to sprint ahead to claim a 12-2 victory over Saxony Lutheran on Monday in six innings.
The win was the first for St. Vincent this season, and the first since the program was reestablished this fall.
“It just a burden off our backs and a relief for the girls as well,” St. Vincent coach Nathan Unterreiner said. “We’ve been looking for our first win and we knew that playing bigger schools those first four games, that it would tough. We wanted our season to start here and they came out and played ball today.”
The Lady Indians were outscored a combined 46-4 in those first four games that Unterreiner mentioned, but Unterreiner was confident that at some point the bats would turn around and be able to produce.
Genevieve Lipe and Aiden Blessing had three hits each, while Grace Heberlie had a pair of hits in the game.
That happened in the fourth inning. With the game tied 2-2, the Indians broke it open with six runs in the inning. St. Vincent had five hits in the inning, including four doubles in the inning. St. Vincent (1-4) had 12 hits in the game.
“Hitting is contagious sometimes and it gets the dugout excited,” Unterreiner said. “At some point I knew the offense was going to click and today was that day.”
Faith Mueller started the inning with a double, while Aiden Blessing followed with a double of her own to give St. Vincent the 3-2 lead. Genevieve Lipe drove Blessing home to give the Indians some insurance at 4-2. The Indians took advantage of some opportunities to run, scoring three runs off wild pitches in the inning.
“That’s what we preach in practice,” Unterreiner said. “We might get thrown out trying to stretch some hits or steals, but we want to stay aggressive in the base paths.”
Macy Pruett drove home Elizabeth Blessing to cap the scoring in the inning and give St. Vincent an 8-2 advantage.
That was all Heberlie needed as she pitched a complete game giving up one hit, with 8 strikeouts. Heberlie gave up a two RBI single to Saxony’s Anna Buerck in the second inning, but that was the only damage that the Lady Crusaders could inflict on the day.
“Grace really settled in,” Unterreiner said. “We still need to clean up some defensive things behind her. But she carried this team to its first win so you couldn’t ask much more from her.”
Heberlie was able to pitch around some trouble in multiple innings including the fourth inning by getting the strikeout to strand a pair of runners, after a diving catch by Reese Barber in centerfield. Again in the fifth when Heberlie was aided by a double play by Alainia Hotop, who snagged a line drive at first base and doubled a runner off of second.
The only Saxony runs off Heberlie came from a walk and an error off a groundball by Cassidy Klein. Buerck then came through with the single to score both runners and give Saxony the 2-0 lead. A lead they would not hold.
The Indians will attempt to continue the momentum when they travel to De Soto on Thursday. The Indians still have four games left this week, including a tournament in St. Pius.
Unterreiner will celebrate this win for a few hours until he and his team must get back to work preparing for the next game, and next opponent.
“The energy is here and I’m sure the girls will be ready to get back to work,” Unterreiner said.
