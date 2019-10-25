The St. Vincent sports hall of fame is set to induct its fifth class. The inductees include three players, one coach, one volunteer, and one team.
Jonathan Paulus, a 2001 graduate, was a three-year varsity letter winner in football and four year letter in golf. On the links, he was a three time all state golfer, leading the Indians to the program’s first state title in 1998. With Paulus, the Indians finished third in 1999, second in 2000, and won their second title in 2001.
On the gridiron, Paulus compiled a 24-3 record over two seasons as quarterback and led St. Vincent to a state semifinal game in 1999 and a runner up finish in 2000.
He rushed for 889 yards in his career with 15 touchdowns and 34 career touchdowns through the air.
Tina Gremaud-Kramer, a 1983 graduate, was a four year-letter in basketball and earned a letter for two seasons in volleyball. When she finished her basketball career at St. Vincent, she was the leading scorer with 1,034 points, which now ranks second on the list. She is also fifth on the list for most points scored in a game with 30, a feat she accomplished three separate times. She was an all-conference and all-district selection in basketball as a result.
Kenny Cissell, a 1956 graduate, was a four-year letterman in football, a feat unheard of at the time, and also a four-year letterman in basketball at St. Vincent. He was named the running back of the year and was recruited to play at Southeast Missouri State.
The coach that will be inducted this year is Keith Winkler. He is a 1984 graduate, and was the St. Vincent football coach for nine seasons from 2000-2008. Winkler has a career record of 69-33, which is tied for the most wins by any coach in program history. His teams won three conference titles, four district titles, and the first state title in 2004. He also coached the team to a state runner up finish in his first season at the helm. Winkler was the KTJJ coach of the year in 2000 and 2004, while also being the state’s Class 1 coach of the year in 2004.
Kathy Hoffman, the volunteer of the year, was named to the hall of fame for her efforts at the school for multiple decades. Hoffman was named an honorary alumni member more than 30 years ago and has also been a teacher’s aid and spent many years helping the alumni association.
Finally, the 2009 girls soccer team will also be recognized. The Lady Indians established many firsts for the program that season. They claimed the first conference and district championships, en route to winning the program’s first, of now three, Class 1 state titles.
Coached by Dustin Wengert and Derek Kutz, the team finished 20-5 with wins over Gateway Academy in the district championship and St. Pius X of Kansas City and Trinity in the final four. In those three victories alone the Lady Indians outscored opponents 11-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.