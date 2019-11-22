Winning a conference championship is bound to garner some recognition and that’s exactly what happened for the Perryville volleyball team.
Four players earned JCAA conference honors when the awards were recently released with both of the top honors going to Perryville.
Lady Pirates senior Avery Wibbenmeyer earned conference player of the year, while coach Cindy Cissell was named the coach of the year.
Wibbenmeyer led the Pirates with 729 assists, while also helping out the defense with 168 digs and was second on the team with 58 blocks.
The other first team selection was Kristen Kaempfe, who led the Pirates in kills with 295, while also being a stalwart on defense with 166 blocks, which led the team.
Sidney Buerck was the lone second team selection for Perryville. Buerck led the team with 339 blocks this season, while compiling a 94 serve percentage while having the most attempts at 371.
Perryville junior Jaiden Garris was an honorable mention selection. Garris was second on the team with 236 kills, and 40 total blocks. The Pirates finished the season with a 27-7-2 record.
