Perryville junior Courtney Wright was not even born in 1997, but that year probably means a little more to her today. Wright set a Perryville girls’ cross country school record with a time of 19:30 at the Class 3 cross country state meet on Saturday at the Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia.
Wright broke the previous record of 19:51 that was held by Celeste Ramsey for 22 years. The Gans Creek Recreational Area course, which was used for the Missouri state races for the first time this season, and serves as the University of Missouri’s team course, was built by an architectural firm in Columbia, at which Ramsey works.
School record don’t happen every day, but according to coach Shadrick Shafer, it was something that was in the back of his mind as an attainable time.
“It was something that Courtney had been building towards,” Shafer said of the record time, “She had her sights set on that record since the beginning of the season.”
Wright’s time was good enough for 15th overall in the state race, and Shafer felt she executed her plan for the race to perfection.
“Our plan was to come out very fast and we were targeting a six minute mile,” Shafer said. “She knew that she would have to come out aggressive, because it’s the state championship. So for that first quarter-mile straight stretch, she came out focused and ran very well. Courtney said going into the race that she never felt more prepared.”
Wright should have felt prepared as Shafer noted that from the start of the summer until Saturday, that Wright had run about 650 miles this season.
“That’s about where Courtney should be at this stage of her running career,” Shafer said. “But sometimes I have to push myself to make tougher workout for her.”
Wright’s time was better than fellow Class 3, District 1 runners in Dexter senior standout runner Margo Nea at 19:51.50 and 20 spots ahead of Notre Dame junior Haley Smith in 35th place at 20 minutes, 6.10 seconds.
“We have one of the toughest districts in the state and to do better than runners from Notre Dame and Dexter is a great accomplishment,” Shafer said. “This is a great way to cap her season.”
Wright finished in the top 10 of every race she has ran this season, including finishing first or second in multiple competitions. But if Shafer knows Wright’s competitive nature at all, he knows that she will not be satisfied with the 15th place finish, even though it is an improvement from her 48th place finish last season. Wright has already set a goal of breaking the 19-minute barrier next season.
“There’s continuing to work in the weight room putting in those miles,” Shafer said.
In other words the sky is the limit for Wright for her senior season.
“There’s no one that works harder than Courtney Wright,” Shafer said.
Class 2 state meet
The St. Vincent boys finished 12th of 16 teams in the Class 2 state cross country meet. Jack Baer paced the Indians with a time of 17:33, good enough for 56th place. Kyle Steinbecker finished with a time of 17:40, while Gabe Anders had a time of 18:04, good for 86th. Jacob Gremaud had a time of 18:17, while Isaac Hotop finished just a second behind Gremaud with a time of 18:18.
Caleb Roth finished in 18:57 and Ethan Leible had a time of 19:04.
The St. Vincent girls sent four runners to state, with junior Genevieve Lipe having a time of 22:03, good for 76th place. Anna Schwartz finished just one tenth of a second behind her with a time of 22:03.10. Gabrielle Gremaud finished with a time of 23:21, while Sophia Martin rounded out the Lady Indians’ times with a 24:45.
Out of all the runners the Indians sent to state this season, only Roth is a senior.
