After spending her entire career in one place, Shirley Versemann is ready for a new challenge.
Citizens Electric Corporation has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission regarding the…
Dogs in Perryville now have a new place to run.
If there was one word that St. Vincent volleyball coach Amy Umfleet stressed over and over again, it was improve…
Versatility. That was the word that came up most often when Perryville volleyball coach Cindy Cissell talked ab…
If anything could be taken away from the camp on Tuesday, it’s that future of the St. Vincent boys basketball pr…
It happens every year. After months of anticipation, the last day of school finally arrives. The kids are overjo…
I don’t attend many movies with groups anymore. Part of that is a life stage issue—most of my friends are marrie…
Back in January, St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong had just fired former Coach Mike Yeo and was in …
The St. Vincent track and field team was sent off in style Thursday, May 16, 2019, as they prepare for the Class 2 state meet on Saturday in Jefferson City. The Indians sent seven individual athletes to the meet, along with one relay team. #perryvillenews