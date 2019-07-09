News

St. Vincent track sendoff

The St. Vincent track and field team was sent off in style Thursday, May 16, 2019, as they prepare for the Class 2 state meet on Saturday in Jefferson City. The Indians sent seven individual athletes to the meet, along with one relay team. #perryvillenews

