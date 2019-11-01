Adam Rhodes and Nicole Shedd of Perryville announce the birth of their son Louis Wayne Rhodes.
He was born Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.
Louis was welcomed home by one brother Carter, 7 and one sister, Willow, 1.
Maternal grandparent is Lisa Shedd of Perryville.
Paternal grandparent is Kenny Rhodes of Scott City. Paternal grandparent is Winford Rhodes of Patton.
