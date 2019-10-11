One of my favorite verses in the Bible is 1 Samuel 30:6, “But David encouraged himself in the Lord.”
In his moment of discouragement, in his moment of distress, this young king turned to his God for encouragement.
We can do the same thing. Get your Bible and turn to the Book of Psalms and read words that God gave to David.
“The statutes of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart …,” (Psalm 19:8).
“Unless your law (God’s word) had been my delight, I would have perished in my affliction, (Psalm 119:92).
“The Lord is my light and my salvation: whom shall I fear,” (Psalm 27:1).
“I sought the Lord, and He heard me, and delivered me from all my fears,” (Psalm 34:4).
“O taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the man (or woman) who trusts in Him,” (Psalm 34:8).
“Why are you cast down, O my soul? and why are you disquieted within me? hope in God: for I shall yet praise him, who is the health of my countenance, and my God,” (Psalm 43:5).
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, even though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; though its waters roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with its swelling,” (Psalm 46:1-3).
When you are discouraged, one of the best helps you have is God and His word. Remember the hymn:
“Great is thy faithfulness, O God my Father!
There is no shadow of turning with Thee;
Thou changest not, thy compassions, they fail not;
As thou hast been; thou forever will be.”
Let me encourage you today. Follow David’s example and “encourage yourself in the Lord!”
Dr. David Bouler of Global Faith Ministries, Chattanooga, Tennessee, contributed this column to the Republic-Monitor. He can be reached by email at debouler@aol.com.
