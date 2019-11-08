We are told in Matthew 6:33, “But seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.”
How does God want you to live with Him and in relationships others? Once you become a Christian, what does God require of you?
The answer to those questions will be found by reading God’s Word. Let me advise you to begin by reading and meditating (reflecting upon) the Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John).
Especially focus upon the book of John. Get to know who Jesus is.
Enjoy your time with Him. Learn to understand His words, His character, His mission and most of all His profound love for you.
Next I would read the Psalms.
Here you will discover that David experienced some of the same difficulties and challenges that you do.
He asked some of the same questions and felt the same intense worries and emotions.
You will realize that you are not alone in your problems or anxieties, and that the Lord can and will meet you were you are.
My friends, no matter what your problem is today, seek the Lord God and His kingdom.
Learn how God operates and helps us. As you being to read the Bible and absorb the Scripture into your mind and life, the Holy Spirit will move to fill your heart and mind with more of Himself.
He will give you the help and answers you need.
Ask Him in prayer to lead you in seeking Him first. You can trust Him to have to the answer to every question in your heart.
Look to know Him.
Dr. David Bouler of Global Faith Ministries, Chattanooga, Tenn., contributed this column to the Republic-Monitor. He may be reached by email at debouler@aol.com.
