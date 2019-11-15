In his book, Preaching to Strangers, William Willimon shared an experience he had when he was a young pastor.
Like most preachers, he spoke about people who are physically, emotionally and spiritually impoverished, telling the story of poor people in Brazil who were selling their organs to the rich.
He told the story of a man who had sold his eyes for corneal transplants.
Walter had never held a regular job, but he said, “…I can see my family to a better life.”
It was about people who did not care if others were blind as long as they could see; and was a touching way to end a sermon.
It reminded his congregation of how easy it is to think only of ourselves.
The morning after the sermon, as he walked into the church office his phone rang.
A woman named Debbie was calling.
She and her husband David lived in a small house near the church.
“I haven’t slept all night,” Debbie began.
“Why?” Willimon asked.
“Because of Walter! I can’t get him out of my mind.”
Willimon began frantically searching his brain. Who was Walter?
Then, he remembered, yesterday’s sermon.
Debbie continued, “Pastor, I woke David at five this morning. We talked. We prayed. We cried.
“Pastor, we were going to get a new car, but we can live without a new car. We were going to buy a new stereo, but we don’t need it. We want to learn all we can about people in this world like Walter.
“We plan to double our giving to the church if you will promise that the money will go to help people like Walter, people who are hurting, people who need Christ.”
In my most honest moments, I can relate to both Willimon and Debbie.
There are times when my heart beats for the hurting and I long to help.
However, more often the “Walters” of the world are primarily a story to be shared in a sermon or column.
It is not that I lack compassion.
There are so many needs that I do not know where to begin, so I do nothing.
At least that way, I will not fail. Or will I?
While I cannot help everyone, I can help some.
The fact that I cannot make a difference in every life, does not mean I should quit doing what I can.
The Bible puts it this way, “...it is sin to know what you ought to do and then not do it.” (James 3:17, MSG)
I cannot speak for you, but I refuse to sit on the sidelines when there is something I can do.
Life is too short to spend my limited time and energy thinking of no one but myself.
While I cannot change everyone’s story, I can impact the lives of some and with God’s help, I will make a difference.
