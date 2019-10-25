Do you remember the hymn by Joseph Scriven?
“What a friend we have in Jesus. All our sins and griefs to bear!
“What a privilege to carry everything to God in prayer.
“ O what peace we often forfeit. O what needless pain we bear, all because we do not carry everything in prayer.”
When you feel misunderstood, isolated, forsaken and unwanted, remember the great love Jesus Christ has for you.
You may ask, “How can I know this for sure?”
Because this has been the Lord’s character throughout history.
In the Bible, the Lord was continually reaching out to His people and revealing Himself to them.
We see His desire for fellowship, communion and companionship with those who will respond to His love by faith.
He tells us, “Come unto me, all you that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart, and you shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light,” (Matthew 11:28-30).
Friend, the Lord is intensely concerned for you and He wants you to know with certainty that He is closer to you than the very breath you breathe.
Jesus is one friend you will always have, who will always be with you.
Listen to what He tells us — “I will never leave you, nor forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5).
Be comforted by His loving friendship.
Thank Him today for the comfort and peace you feel, knowing He is always with you and that you are never alone.
What a friend we have in Jesus.
Dr. David Bouler of Global Faith Ministries, Chattanooga, Tennessee, contributed this column to the Republic-Monitor. He may be reached by email at debouler@aol.com.
