Stacie Knoll, daughter of Holly Wood of Chicago and Don Knoll of Chicago, and Kaleb Schumer, son of Mike and Lori Schumer of Pevely, were married on April 13, 2019, in Pacific.
Kaleb is the grandson of O.J. and Betty Schumer, and Ralph and Lois Jean Mueller.
The ceremony and reception were both held at the Silver Oaks Chateau in Pacific, with the Rev. Aaron Sterling officiating.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride was attended by maid of honor and friend of the couple Lauren Doyle, and matron of honor and sister-in-law of the bride, Lindsay Knoll. Bridesmaids were Christina Rini, Kathleen Keegan, and Elsa Smith, al friends of the couple. The flower girl was Lettie Palisch, cousin of the groom and daughter of Lindsay and Drew Palisch of Altenburg.
The groom chose his brothers Dalton Schumer and Elijah Schumer as co best men. Groomsmen were Aaron Sterling, friend of the couple, brother of the bride, Doug Knoll, Andrew Rivers, and Bolea, friends of the couple.
Ushers were David Dobbs ad Jake Woltering, friends of the couple.
Readers were Heather Woods, cousin of the bride, and Leah Buerck of Perryville, cousin of the groom.
After the honeymoon to the Bahamas, the couple resides in Chesterfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.