With Mayor Ken Baer on vacation, Ward 1 Alderman and board president Larry Riney held the gavel Tuesday for an eventful meeting of the Perryville Board of Aldermen.
During the meeting, aldermen heard the results of a financial audit, gave final approval to a settlement agreement with former Public Works director Mark Brown and heard briefly from a special guest.
Auditor Jeff Stroder, a partner with Buessink, Hey, Roe & Stroder, LLC, was in attendance to present the board with the findings of a “clean” audit of the city’s finances.
Stroder said his firm’s team of auditors found and corrected a couple of common errors related to internal controls, but said that the city’s financial statements were, for the most part, in good order.
“During our audit, we found some errors in some of the financial information from previous years,” Stroder said, “and we had to go in and make some corrections. Some of it had to do with fixed asset records ... and there were some discrepancies. Some of them were kind of significant in their size, so we had to make some corrections.”
Stroder called the errors fairly common, but pointed out that his firm was obligated to report them.
“We got everything reset and everything’s fine now,” Stroder said.
The second recommendation involved the city budget.
“We had a few funds where your actual expenditures were higher than what the budget allotted,” Stroder said.
Stroder noted that, based on discussions with city officials, the error seemed to be a “paperwork issue” where the funds were appropriately allotted but the budget hadn’t been properly amended to reflect the changes.
“This is a very common occurrence that we talk to a lot of our clients about,” Strode said.
City administrator Brent Buerck called them “easy fixes.”
“We’ll correct that,” Buerck said.
In other business, the board gave final approval to a settlement agreement with former Public Works director Mark Brown, who resigned in August.
According to the four-page document obtained under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, Brown will remain on the city payroll for six months from his official resignation date of Aug. 21, 2019, and will receive a lump sum payment for 240 hours of paid time off.
The document also includes two separate sections regarding confidentiality and comments to third parties in reference to his resignation.
“The parties agree that neither party shall make comments concerning Brown’s resignation from the City to any third party or entity,” the agreement states. “In the event that either party breaches this portion of the Agreement, then the other party will be authorized to release such information as said party deems necessary to dispute and correct information disclosed by the other party.”
In a separate section, the agreement states “Brown will hold and maintain as confidential any information relating to his employment with the City including, but not limited to, any settlement, discussions, and negotiations between the parties and between the attorneys and any terms of this Agreement or any documents relating thereto. Brown or his agent or attorney shall not without prior written consent of the City use, publish, record, distribute, disseminate, or discuss with any third party any records, notes, conversations, or agreements (including this Agreement) relating to Brown’s resignation other than such information as Brown may deem necessary to disclose in confidence to a future employer.”
Brown served as the city’s Public Works director for more than six years, managing all aspects of the city’s infrastructure, including the airport, gas, refuse, sewer, streets, waste water treatment plant, water system and water treatment plant.
Since his resignation, he has been hired as utility manager for the city of Union, S.C.
In April, Brown, 58, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threatening after saying, “I’m going to take a gun to those sons of b*****,” during a telephone conversation about medical insurance with an operator at a Florida call center.
It was unclear if that charge is related to Brown’s resignation, but he was suspended for a week following the arrest. A trial date in the case was initially set for Sept. 17 in Perry County Associate Circuit Court, but was rescheduled for Oct. 15.
Later in the meeting, Buerck yielded the podium to Rep. Dale Wright and invited him to address the aldermen.
Wright, of Farmington, represents District 116, which includes northern Perry County, Ste. Genevieve County and St. Francois County, in the Missouri House of Representatives.
“I just want you to know how honored and proud I am to be able to represent Perryville,” Wright said. “The more I learn about Perryville, the more impressed I am with all the great things you have going on here.”
Wright, in his first term, also had kind words for Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville, whos is serving his second term in the state House.
“I’m probably the oldest freshman you’ll ever meet,” Wright said. “It’s a very big honor to get to serve next to Rick Francis. “He’s a good man. He’s been a mentor to me as a new legislator. We’re here to serve you. Put us to work.”
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 1.
