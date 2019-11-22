A pair of proposed ordinances — one regarding temporary dwellings and the other addressing locations involved in repeated and chronic offenses — drew much discussion during Tuesday’s meeting of the Perryville Board of Aldermen.
The ordinances were presented to the board for first readings and both drew comment from aldermen concerned about specificity.
In the first case, regarding an ordinance to amend a city statute relative to “Structures Deemed Unfit for Human Habitation - Tents, Campers, or other Recreational Structures,” Ward 3 Alderman Prince Hudson requested more details on the idea behind the proposed amendment, which would prohibit individuals from using tents and other temporary structures for extended stays.
“Did we check with other cities to see how they control this kind of stuff?” Hudson said. “I know we’ve got some of it here but we’ve never had anything to address it.”
City administrator Brent Buerck said that city staff had been working with city attorney Tom Ludwig’s office and conducting research into the matter. Buerck also assured the board that the amended ordinance would not affect Perryville Campground.
“It would prevent people from setting up tents for longer-term arrangements,” Buerck said, adding that there had previously been issues in residential areas, along with city parks. “We’ve had it in commercial areas and this would disallow that.”
Ward 1 Alderman Tom Guth was concerned about what defined an “extended stay,” asking what would happen if “a family member from out of state or whatever pulls into your driveway with a Winnebago and wants to stay for a week or a long weekend.”
“We’ve had folks that would come up and summer in Perryville and park their camper in different driveways and we’ve sent them letters saying that’s not acceptable without proper sanitation hookups and all those kinds of things,” Buerck said.
Ward 1 Alderman Larry Riney joined the discussion, again asking for a definition of an “extended stay” and a clarification on how it would be enforced, questions Guth also reiterated.
“I understand what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Guth said. “I think it should be at least three days. If somebody comes up for a holiday weekend and you don’t have room or can’t put them up in a hotel, they can stay in their camper and come in to use the shower or whatever.”
Buerck said city staff could address those concerns.
“If you want us to take it back and do some more research and massage it, we can,” Buerck said. “We can look at it again in two weeks and we’ll clarify the number of days for the next and final reading.”
Aldermen also had questions regarding another proposed ordinance up for first reading, this one regarding “chronic nuisance properties.”
Buerck likened the potential targets of the proposed ordinance to previous experiences at the former Hilltop Apartments on South Kingshighway or the Zeno mobile home court many years ago, stating that this ordinance is designed to help city address similar properties in the future that have become dangerous or a public nuisance for repeated criminal activity and other public safety-related offenses.
“It has a little gray area to me,” Guth said. “The way I read it, if [the police] are called to the same address three times in 12 months, you could shut them down.”
Guth went on to outline possible scenarios in which a business serving liquor could possibly lose its license after having four fights in a year, or one tenant in an apartment building who causes numerous problems.
“Are you going to shut that building down and put all those people on the street?” Guth asked.
Buerck said that in that case, the property owner would be encouraged to evict that person.
“This is more about those places that keep coming up over and over and over again,” Buerck said.
Pressed for more explanation, Ludwig explained that property owners would have the chance to address problems before the city took any action.
“If the landowner does something to abate that problem, then we’re not going to give him a ticket,” Ludwig said. “We’re not going to harass the property owner. It specifically says that a defense to this is the landowner has taken steps to abate the nuisance.”
Ludwig added that there procedures included in the proposed ordinance to protect the property owner, including a hearing before the municipal judge.
Both ordinances will be further addressed at the board’s next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 3 at Perryville City Hall.
Before the meeting, the board heard from a group of students from Perry County Middle School’s Robotics Club. Led by teacher Robbie Riehn, the students attended the meeting as part of a project they were working on involving city planning.
Each of the students briefly addressed the board, led by Ezekiel Pyland, who presented the group’s proposal regarding the lack of homeless shelters in the city.
Mayor Ken Baer thanks the students for attending.
“Thank you all for coming and showing an interest in city government,” Baer said. “I constantly talk about the need for our young people to get involved.”
